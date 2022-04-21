L’Oreal SA sales climbed as the cosmetics giant benefited from higher demand for its luxury products, weathering COVID-19 restrictions in China.
Sales rose almost 14 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter of this year, the French company said late on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates.
Three of the four main divisions grew by double-digit percentages.
Photo: Reuters
The luxury unit, which includes skincare brands like Helena Rubinstein and Yves Saint Laurent perfume, grew by almost 18 percent. Total sales at the premium unit surpassed the mass-market consumer products business for the first time last year. The latter unit grew 6.9 percent during the quarter.
L’Oreal experienced supply issues that would not be fully solved by the second quarter, chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus told analysts in a call.
He forecast that the beauty market would grow 4 and 5 percent this year, with L’Oreal outperforming this growth.
L’Oreal would be able to fully offset the input cost increases of its products, which would affect its gross margin in the first half, chief financial officer Christophe Babule said during the call.
That is despite measures to increase product prices, especially for new launches, as well as a reduction of advertisement and promotional spending as a percentage of total sales, he said.
L’Oreal in China had double-digit percentage growth during the first quarter, outperforming the market in the country thanks to marketing campaigns for the Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day, the statement said.
Although current lockdowns are affecting demand, Babule said he is confident that Chinese consumers’ appetite for cosmetics can recover quickly once virus restrictions ease, as happened two years ago.
Hieronimus said the group is still selling essential products in Russia.
“We’re taking all the appropriate measures to offset any reputational risks” related to the company’s presence there, he added. “Should the situation warrant it, we’ll make adjustments.”
Last month, L’Oreal announced that it was temporarily shutting stores as well as its e-commerce site in Russia, even though its plant near Moscow remained open for business. Russia represents about 1.5 percent of total sales for L’Oreal.
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey