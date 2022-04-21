Export orders last quarter expanded at a faster-than-expected 16.2 percent annually to US$173.13 billion, the best first-quarter performance ever, aided by improving key component supplies and robust demand for chips used in 5G devices, servers and emerging technologies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The figure beat the ministry’s estimate of US$168.9 billion to US$170.4 billion, indicating milder seasonal weakness.
Demand for information and communications technology (ICT) and electronics products were much higher than its expectations, and only a fraction of local manufacturers felt the pinch of China’s stringent “zero COVID-19” policy, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
That was evident in continued growth in export orders from China, including Hong Kong, which rose 11.4 percent annually to US$43.76 billion, the ministry said.
However, the situation remains dynamic as China imposes lockdowns in more cities and the pace of work resumption at factories remains uneven, it said.
It expects export orders to slide 9.1 to 11.5 percent on a monthly basis to between US$55.5 billion and US$57 billion this month.
That would represent an annual growth rate of 1 to 3.8 percent, the ministry added.
“We are conservative about export orders estimates, due to rising uncertainty. As China is tightening COVID-19-related controls, we are closely monitoring whether April will be a turning point,” Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) said by telephone yesterday. “Besides, the supply chain bottleneck remains an issue.”
Another unfavorable factor is the Russia-Ukraine war, which has driven commodity prices higher and stoked fears of inflation worldwide, Huang said.
That could result in a global economic slowdown and subsequently depresses demand for goods made by Taiwanese manufacturers, she said.
During the first three months of this year, orders for electronics products — primarily semiconductors — surged 25 percent annually to US$57.77 billion, making the segment the biggest contributor to export orders, ministry data showed.
ICT products came next, with orders swelling 17.9 percent to US$47.76 billion, attributable to an improvement in key component shortages in the laptop and mobile phone sectors.
Orders for optoelectronics products fell 2.4 percent to US$6.97 billion, the only segment that suffered declines, due to falling prices of TV panel displays.
Orders for basic metals, mainly steel, jumped 19.5 percent to US$9.45 billion, thanks to an upward spiral in steel prices driven by commodity price hikes worldwide, the ministry said.
Orders for machine tools advanced 3.8 percent to US$6.7 billion as robust demand for semiconductors offset weakness in demand from China amid a weakening economy.
Orders for plastic products rose 2.7 percent to US$7.4 billion, while those for petrochemical products surged 21.2 percent to US$6.69 billion, buoyed by increases in global crude oil prices.
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, is to raise domestic steel prices next month by 2.95 percent on average as manufacturing costs surge due to climbing raw materials costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, it said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based steel company said unfavorable conditions were unlikely to ease, given persistent hikes in the prices of coal, iron ore, nickel and other metals due to the war in Ukraine. Transportation costs are also on the rise due to port gridlock, the company said in a statement. Steel supply has particularly tightened in Asia, as steelmakers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Turkey