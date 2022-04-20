Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said revenue would grow by at least a double-digit percentage sequentially this quarter due to continued growth in power management units used in cloud-based data centers, automotive electronics and electric chargers.
Lite-On’s forecast came as it manages supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in the Chinese electronics manufacturing hubs of Shanghai, Kunshan and Suzhou through production site diversification and more flexible operations.
“The impact on the company’s operation is manageable,” Lite-On president Anson Chiu (邱森彬) told an online investors’ conference in Taipei. “We have prepared sufficient inventory to support our production for one to two weeks.”
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
Lite-On is also taking alternative routes to ship products to customers’ factories in Chongqing and other Chinese cities unaffected by COVID-19-related transportation restrictions and avoiding Shanghai when importing chips and other raw materials from overseas, Chiu said.
Chiu has an optimistic outlook for this quarter.
“The strongest growth area would be in power management units used in cloud-based servers, which rose about 30 percent quarter-on-quarter last quarter. The growth trend is to carry into the second quarter,” Chiu said. “Automotive electronics has also shown robust demand.”
The strong growth should offset weakness in consumer electronics, such as consumer notebook computers, he said.
However, the bottleneck in semiconductors would continue and constant hikes in chip prices would be major challenges, he said.
The chip shortage has lasted longer than the company expected, Chiu said, adding that it is unlikely to ease in the third quarter as the company predicted early this year.
“It looks like the chip scarcity will carry on into 2023,” Chiu said.
Lite-On also expects semiconductor prices to continue rising in the first half of this year, he said, with prices surging by 10 to 15 percent last quarter.
Semiconductor prices surged between 10 and 15 percent sequentially last quarter on a quarterly basis, he said.
High semiconductor prices reduced Lite-On’s gross margin by 0.7 percentage points to 17.1 percent in the first quarter, compared with 17.8 percent in the corresponding period last year, the company said.
Lite-On is passing the cost increases to customers and expected the impact to be leveled off this quarter, Chiu said.
Net profit plummeted 51 percent to NT$2.1 billion last quarter, compared with NT$4.26 billion (US$147.74 million) a year earlier, mainly due to an asset impatient loss of NT$1 billion from its holding of Vizio Inc, a North-American TV maker. That reversed an asset gain of NT$2.6 billion booked in the first quarter last year.
Lite-On said revenue expanded 9 percent to NT$41.32 billion from a year earlier, marking the best first-quarter performance over the past four years.
The company said it is further shifting production outside China to minimize risks. It is building a new factory in Kaohsiung to produce power management units used in electric vehicles, and is expanding capacity in Thailand and Vietnam as well.
The company also plans to build assembly lines in the US to make power management units used in electric vehicle chargers and automotive electronics for US customers.
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the
DOUBLE ROLE: The appointment of the StarLux chairman to the same role at the Chang family conglomerate-run airline does not breach the Civil Aviation Act, the CAA said StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) yesterday returned to Evergreen Group (長榮集團) as the new chairman of Uni Airways Co (立榮航空), after he was in 2016 removed from his post as chairman of EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空). Uni Airways’ largest shareholder, Evergreen International Corp (長榮國際), yesterday appointed Chang as its new representative to replace Solomon Lin (林志忠) as Uni Airways’ chairman, the company said in regulatory filing. The Uni Airways’ board also appointed Tony Cho (周寶裕), who serves as Chang’s special assistant at StarLux, as new general manager. This appointments came after Evergreen International, a management unit of the group,