‘Big investors’ fall for second quarter

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The number of so-called “big investors” — those trading NT$500 million (US$17.13 million) or more in a single quarter — fell for a second consecutive quarter to 2,799 last quarter, the lowest number in the past five quarters, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Only 2,401 big investors were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decline in big investors correlated with a 2.8 percent decline on the TAIEX. The index dropped from 18,218 at the end of last year to 17,693 at the end of last month amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and a net fund outflow of foreign investment, the data showed.

A man looks at his mobile phone in front of an electronic stock board at a securities firm in Taipei on Dec. 30 last year. Photo: CNA

The number of “mid-sized investors” — those trading NT$100 million to NT$500 million in shares in a single quarter — plummeted 28 percent from a quarter earlier to 21,926 last quarter, also the lowest in the past five quarters, it showed.

In contrast, the number of retail investors — those trading less than NT$100 million in a quarter — rose 5 percent quarterly to 4.33 million, which was not only the highest in the past three quarters, but also the second-highest figure recorded in a single quarter after 4.39 million in the second quarter of last year.

The rise in the number of retail investors could be partly attributed to dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investments growing 53 percent quarterly to NT$6.51 billion, the data showed.

DCA, an investment strategy in which people periodically invest a fixed amount of money in a target asset regardless of fluctuations in the asset’s price, is safer for new investors and is thus becoming more popular among retail investors, the data showed.

Local individual investors accounted for 61.5 percent of the total turnover last quarter, down from 65 percent a quarter earlier, while foreign institutional investors made up 28.5 percent, up from 26 percent, the data showed.