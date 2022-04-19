The number of so-called “big investors” — those trading NT$500 million (US$17.13 million) or more in a single quarter — fell for a second consecutive quarter to 2,799 last quarter, the lowest number in the past five quarters, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Only 2,401 big investors were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The decline in big investors correlated with a 2.8 percent decline on the TAIEX. The index dropped from 18,218 at the end of last year to 17,693 at the end of last month amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and a net fund outflow of foreign investment, the data showed.
The number of “mid-sized investors” — those trading NT$100 million to NT$500 million in shares in a single quarter — plummeted 28 percent from a quarter earlier to 21,926 last quarter, also the lowest in the past five quarters, it showed.
In contrast, the number of retail investors — those trading less than NT$100 million in a quarter — rose 5 percent quarterly to 4.33 million, which was not only the highest in the past three quarters, but also the second-highest figure recorded in a single quarter after 4.39 million in the second quarter of last year.
The rise in the number of retail investors could be partly attributed to dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investments growing 53 percent quarterly to NT$6.51 billion, the data showed.
DCA, an investment strategy in which people periodically invest a fixed amount of money in a target asset regardless of fluctuations in the asset’s price, is safer for new investors and is thus becoming more popular among retail investors, the data showed.
Local individual investors accounted for 61.5 percent of the total turnover last quarter, down from 65 percent a quarter earlier, while foreign institutional investors made up 28.5 percent, up from 26 percent, the data showed.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a fetish for fiasco. The Indian Ocean island is a basket case for several reasons: COVID-19 decimated US dollar earnings from tourism; the resulting increase in social spending ballooned public debt. Then came the war in Ukraine, worsening shortages of food, fuel and foreign currency, but the lion’s share of the blame must go to the president’s quixotic policies. Rajapaksa has presided over the economy’s undoing: It began with an expensive tax cut soon after taking office in 2019; that was followed by an ill-conceived enthusiasm for organic farming, which destroyed production of rice, the