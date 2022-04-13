The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) NT$2 million (US$68,622) and banned the lender from setting up new automatic teller machines (ATMs) as the bank’s ATM service malfunctioned several times recently, significantly affecting clients, the commission said.
The commission also raised the risk factor for Cathay United Bank in light of the recent incidents.
The bank must increase its capital by at least NT$750 million to keep its BIS capital adequacy ratio unchanged at 16.25 percent, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference.
The bank could issue new shares or bonds to perform the cash injection, Tong added.
The bank, which operates 5,070 ATMs and ranks second among local banks in terms of the number of ATMs, had applied to the commission to set up 246 new machines this year, but the expansion would be suspended until the bank improves its ATM system, Tong said.
Only some ATMs proposed to be installed in remote areas would be allowed to be set up, he added.
Cathay United Bank’s ATMs have malfunctioned four times over the past six months, affecting 32,452 clients in the first two incidents in October last year, 2,015 in February and 732 people last month, the commission said.
The malfunctions occurred while the bank was updating its database, causing clients not to be able to transfer, withdraw or deposit money, Tong said.
Although the bank said that it had hired a contractor to update its database and was negotiating compensation with the company, it demonstrated poor internal control when dealing with the malfunctions, Tong said.
The bank did not properly evaluate whether a stress test was intense enough, nor did it set up an emergency plan for its call center, Tong said, adding that the bank did not notify the regulator quickly enough.
Among the fines levied on financial institutions for malfunctions in their information systems, Cathay United Bank’s fine was the second-highest after the NT$5 million fine on Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) in 2019, commission data showed.
However, Cathay United Bank was the first bank that was required to increase capital due to a malfunction, the commission said.
Previously, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) was asked to inject cash after its personnel stole money from clients, it said.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
Several Taiwanese manufacturers in the Chinese city of Kunshan said that they would remain closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks. Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said it was waiting for Kunshan authorities to give a new lockdown order before it could