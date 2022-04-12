The average dividend yield of Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) listed stocks is almost 4 percent, making them more attractive than 10-year US Treasury bonds, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday.
The 10-year US Treasury yield hit a three-year high of 2.73 percent on Friday.
The average cash dividend yield of Taiwanese stocks is 3.84 percent, Huang told reporters, adding that the average yield rises to 3.96 percent after adding in stock dividends.
Photo: CNA
The TAIEX’s overall performance has been relatively stable, despite the big swings and shrinking market turnover, he said.
Huang was responding to concerns about recent changes in capital flows in the local bourse.
Turnover declined to NT$245.66 billion (US$8.46 billion) on Friday, but rose to NT$299.515 billion yesterday, TWSE data showed.
To date, daily turnover has mostly been above NT$300 billion, but it has been relatively volatile recently due to the Russia-Ukraine war, a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, and rising inflation and interest rates in the US, Huang said.
Although the TAIEX has fallen below the 240-day moving average, its performance has been stable compared with major bourses this year, he said.
Last year, aggregate pretax profits of companies trading on the TWSE and over-the-counter markets hit a record NT$5.2 trillion, Huang said.
In addition, the nation’s exports jumped 21.3 percent year-on-year to US$43.50 billion last month, rising for the 21st consecutive month, Huang said, adding that this showed that the Taiwan stock market has solid fundamentals.
The TAIEX fell 1.37 percent to close at 17,048.37 points yesterday.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage