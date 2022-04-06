Only one in three Indonesians favor Chinese investors buying a controlling stake in major local companies, a survey found, showing the difficulty Beijing faces to improve its image across Southeast Asia.
The poll by Australia-based Lowy Institute asked respondents about a range of topics, including whether they would favor companies, banks or investment funds from eight particular countries purchasing a majority share in major Indonesian firms.
It found Saudi Arabia the most popular with 57 percent, with the US at 42 percent and China at the bottom with 30 percent.
While trust in both of the world’s biggest economies fell among Indonesians, the survey found more negativity aimed toward China. More respondents saw the US as more important for Indonesia’s economy than China, and a majority said that Southeast Asia’s most-populous country should join with other nations to limit China’s influence.
“China ranks less favorably than the United States across a range of indicators, from military and economic leadership, and influence and security concerns, to ‘soft power’ benchmarks such as education and work destinations,” Lowy said in a summary of its “Indonesia Poll 2021.”
The survey comes as Indonesia turns to the Middle East and China to finance the construction of a new US$34 billion capital in Borneo after Softbank Group Corp founder Masayoshi Son pulled out of the project.
Indonesian Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Panjaitan has said overseas financers had expressed interest, including from Saudi Arabia and one from Abu Dhabi in partnership with Chinese funds.
“Indonesians appear to hold Islamic countries in particularly high regard,” the report said, adding that it surveyed 3,000 Indonesians.
Saudi Arabia topped a “feelings thermometer” that measures perceptions about countries and territories.
After Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the next two leaders that inspire the most confidence among those surveyed were Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at 57 percent, and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at 52 percent.
US President Joe Biden at 44 percent outranked Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, both of whom had the confidence of about one-third of Indonesians.
“Amid talk of an Islamic turn in Indonesian foreign policy, and rising religious conservatism at home, more Indonesians express confidence in the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates than in any other foreign leaders,” the survey said.
The survey found Indonesians have grown distrustful of major powers over the past decade. While 56 percent of respondents trusted the US, that number was down 16 percentage points compared with a decade ago. Trust in China fell even further, dropping to 42 percent in that period.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management