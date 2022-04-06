Smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday said that sales last month surged 43 percent from February to NT$3.76 billion (US$131 million) thanks to more working days.
However, sales fell 6 percent on a yearly basis, but the decline was much smaller than February’s 19 percent annual slump, company data showed.
Largan said sales this month could be lower than last month’s due to weaker demand from many of its customers.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
The global smartphone market has shown signs of weakness amid rising inflationary pressures, as well as concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts said.
Nikkei Asia late last month reported that Apple Inc has scaled back its orders for its iPhone SE, which entered the market just last month, as well as its flagship iPhone 13 series.
It also reduced orders for its Airpods wireless earphones, Nikkei said.
Photo: CNA
Largan counts Apple among its customers.
The company said its products used in automotive electronics made a meaningful contribution to sales last month.
In the first quarter of this year, Largan’s consolidated sales dropped by 14 percent from a year ago to NT$10.13 billion, which analysts attributed to an increase in competition.
Separately, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported better-than-expected sales for last month, which increased 11.51 percent month-on-month and 15 percent year-on-year to NT$507.4 billion.
It was the best March figure in the company’s history, Hon Hai said.
The company attributed the performance to all of its four major business groups — smart consumer electronics, cloud and networking technology, computing products, and components and other products — posting double-digit percentage growth monthly and annually.
On the back of an improved supply of components, cumulative sales in the first quarter also hit a record for the period, rising 4.83 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.41 trillion, the company said.
However, sales fell 25.5 percent on a quarterly basis, it added.
“Current visibility is roughly in line with market expectations,” Hon Hai said. “However, effects on demand and supply from the geopolitical situation, the [COVID-19] pandemic, inflation and the supply chain situation need to be closely monitored.”
Additional reporting by Chen Cheng-hui
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management