Largan sales soar 43 percent on more working days

MONTHLY INCREASE: Demand for products used in automotive electronics helped mitigate a decision by Apple to scale back orders for the iPhone SE, Largan said

Staff writer, with CNA





Smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday said that sales last month surged 43 percent from February to NT$3.76 billion (US$131 million) thanks to more working days.

However, sales fell 6 percent on a yearly basis, but the decline was much smaller than February’s 19 percent annual slump, company data showed.

Largan said sales this month could be lower than last month’s due to weaker demand from many of its customers.

The global smartphone market has shown signs of weakness amid rising inflationary pressures, as well as concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts said.

Nikkei Asia late last month reported that Apple Inc has scaled back its orders for its iPhone SE, which entered the market just last month, as well as its flagship iPhone 13 series.

It also reduced orders for its Airpods wireless earphones, Nikkei said.

Largan counts Apple among its customers.

The company said its products used in automotive electronics made a meaningful contribution to sales last month.

In the first quarter of this year, Largan’s consolidated sales dropped by 14 percent from a year ago to NT$10.13 billion, which analysts attributed to an increase in competition.

Separately, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported better-than-expected sales for last month, which increased 11.51 percent month-on-month and 15 percent year-on-year to NT$507.4 billion.

It was the best March figure in the company’s history, Hon Hai said.

The company attributed the performance to all of its four major business groups — smart consumer electronics, cloud and networking technology, computing products, and components and other products — posting double-digit percentage growth monthly and annually.

On the back of an improved supply of components, cumulative sales in the first quarter also hit a record for the period, rising 4.83 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.41 trillion, the company said.

However, sales fell 25.5 percent on a quarterly basis, it added.

“Current visibility is roughly in line with market expectations,” Hon Hai said. “However, effects on demand and supply from the geopolitical situation, the [COVID-19] pandemic, inflation and the supply chain situation need to be closely monitored.”

Additional reporting by Chen Cheng-hui