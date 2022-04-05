A Chinese fast-fashion company without a global network of physical stores is seeking a valuation that could be more than the combined worth of high-street staples Hennes & Mauritz AB and Inditex SA’s Zara.
Shein, an online-only retailer of inexpensive clothes, beauty and lifestyle products that pumps out more than 6,000 new items daily, is in talks with potential investors including General Atlantic for a funding round that could value the company at about US$100 billion, media reported on Sunday.
Should Shein succeed with the round, it would make the decade-old brand about twice as valuable as Tokyo-based Fast Retailing Co — the owner of Uniqlo — which last year had more than 2,300 outlets in 25 countries and regions. It would also make Shein the world’s most valuable start-up after ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) and SpaceX, data provider CB Insights said.
Photo: Bloomberg
While funding rounds indicate the value of a business broadly, initial public offerings offer a sharper peek into whether a wider base of investors shares the same enthusiasm, especially after the books are thrown open to the public for scrutiny.
Shein has not unveiled any public offering plans.
Since its launch in 2012, Shein has developed an extensive network of low-cost suppliers in southern China. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it worked with celebrities such as Lil Nas X and Katy Perry to boost its profile among Gen Z shoppers outside China.
Early in the pandemic, Shein benefited from changes in consumer behavior, as shoppers made even more of their purchases on cellphones or computers. Sales more than tripled in 2020 to US$10 billion, making Shein the biggest Web-only fashion brand.
The new investment round would reflect the impact of a surge in sales for Shein. At the time of a funding round in August 2020, Shein had a valuation of US$15 billion, PitchBook data showed.
Shein’s potentially astonishing valuation also masks some of the adverse effects the fast-fashion industry has on the environment. Although the closely held company has not commented on its carbon footprint, the sector is often blamed for its heavy reliance on petrochemicals derived from oil.
Fashion accounts for up to 10 percent of global carbon dioxide output, the United Nations Environment Programme said.
It also accounts for one-fifth of the about 300 million tonnes of plastic produced globally each year — a product that is the backbone of polyester, which has overtaken cotton as the primary material in textile production.
In its sustainability and social impact report, Shein said that fashion has an undeniable impact on the planet’s health, and it is striving for zero waste and would announce its goal by the end of the year.
In December last year, it announced a US$10 million fund to support global nonprofit organizations focused on empowering entrepreneurs, supporting underserved communities, ensuring animal health and welfare, and promoting recycling.
The Chinese brand is also facing headwinds in the US, with lawmakers in Washington considering legislation that could hinder its sales in the world’s No. 1 economy.
The US House of Representatives in February approved the America COMPETES Act, which includes language that would prevent Chinese companies from using an exemption for tariff-free imports of packages worth less than US$800.
The Senate passed a bill without that change, and lawmakers have yet to reveal the terms of the final version.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
COMPETITIVE: The virtual bank said it has an advantage over its peers because of its diverse shareholding, which should help it expand its customer base rapidly Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services. More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers. “The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said. The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and