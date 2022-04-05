Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter Inc to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry.
Twitter shares surged about 26 percent in premarket trading after Musk’s purchase was revealed yesterday in a regulatory filing. The stake is worth about US$2.89 billion, based on Friday’s market close.
Musk, 50, polled his more than 80 million followers on Twitter last month, asking them whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech.
Photo: Reuters
After more than 70 percent said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed and said he was giving serious thought to starting his own.
Musk has been one of the biggest personalities on Twitter and has regularly run into trouble on the platform. The Tesla Inc chief executive officer is seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that put controls in place related to his posting about the electric-vehicle maker.
The announcement would be yet another major test for new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey after he unexpectedly resigned in November last year.
Agrawal vowed to increase accountability, make decisions faster and to improve product execution. The company set ambitious goals for growth including increasing annual revenue to US$7.5 billion and reaching 315 million daily users by the end of next year.
Musk posted a cryptic meme in December last year after Twitter announced that Agrawal was taking over from Dorsey as Twitter’s CEO. It depicted Agrawal as former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police head Nikolai Yezhov being shoved into water.
“It looks like Elon has his eyes laser set on Twitter,” Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Dan Ives said in a research note, adding that the stake could lead to a “more aggressive ownership role.”
It is unclear what Musk is planning with his stake. The filing with the SEC shows that the date of the event that triggered the disclosure was March 14. The type of form used often indicates the investor is not seeking to acquire control of a company, or to influence who controls it.
Musk, already the world’s richest person according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has made about US$1.1 billion since the middle of last month, based on the pop in Twitter’s shares in early trading yesterday.
Twitter is under pressure to move faster in building new products. The company has set ambitious revenue and user growth goals to convince skeptical investors that it was serious about expanding its business. While Twitter has grown steadily for years, its stock gains have lagged behind industry peers.
Musk has lambasted Twitter’s development of profile pictures linked to non-fungible tokens, saying the social media company has the wrong priorities.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
COMPETITIVE: The virtual bank said it has an advantage over its peers because of its diverse shareholding, which should help it expand its customer base rapidly Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services. More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers. “The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said. The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and