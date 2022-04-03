Oil posted its biggest weekly loss in more than 10 years after the administration of US President Joe Biden ordered a release of US strategic reserves.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 1 percent on Friday and more than US$14 this week, the most since 2011.
WTI was US$99.27 per barrel, down 12.8 percent for the week.
Photo: Reuters
The US plans to release 1 million barrels a day for six months.
International Energy Agency nations also agreed to release another round of crude stockpiles, with volumes to be decided later.
Biden expects allies to release an additional 30 million to 50 million barrels.
Citigroup Inc said that the US appeared to have taken steps to ensure that it could deliver the promised volumes, despite having never drawn down that much oil from the reserve stockpile.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut its price forecasts for this year, but boosted the estimate for next year, arguing that the move would not fix a longer-term supply crisis.
Releasing 1 million barrels a day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve “can easily be accomplished,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston, Texas.
Biden’s decision follows rocketing gasoline prices in the US and concerns about supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The war has roiled global commodity markets and driven up the price of everything from fuels to food.
It has also led to tumultuous trading in oil, with massive intraday swings throughout last month.
WTI traded in almost a US$37 range last month.
The US already tapped its reserves twice in the past six months, but that has done little to cool prices.
As much as 180 million barrels might be released this time.
“The market is short about 2 million barrels a day, if not more, from Russian supplies into the global market,” US Department of State energy security adviser Amos Hochstein said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.
The Biden administration’s giant oil release contrasts sharply with OPEC+, which on Thursday ratified a planned, modest production increase of about 430,000 barrels a day.
Also contributing to this week’s slide were concerns about Chinese demand as the world’s biggest oil importer implements a series of lockdowns to curb a resurgence of COVID-19.
Those curbs are starting to affect the Chinese economy, with manufacturing activity contracting last month.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management