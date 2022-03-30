GERMANY
Consumer outlook plummets
The mood of consumers has darkened significantly as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dimmed the outlook for Europe’s largest economy, a key survey published yesterday said. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-15.5 percent for next month, from a revised minus-8.5 percent this month. Hopes that the lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions would propel an economic recovery had “evaporated” with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. The shock was felt particularly hard by income expectations, which fell 25 points to minus-22.1 this month, its lowest since January 2009 in the midst of the global financial crisis.
SHIPPING
Crews to try to free ship
Crews were to attempt to refloat a container ship that has been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks, the US Coast Guard said on Monday. The coast guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) were to make an initial attempt to refloat the Ever Forward at noon yesterday, a news release said. A salvage company began dredging around the more than 305m container ship on March 20 and weather last week delayed operations slightly, officials said. If the operation fails, dredging would start again and a second attempt would be made on Sunday, officials said.
AIRLINES
Freebird inks lease deal
Jet leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd has agreed to supply the owner of Turkey’s Freebird Airlines with as many as 100 flying taxis, the last in a US$2 billion batch of the battery-powered aircraft from UK start-up Vertical Aerospace Ltd. The deal with Istanbul-based Gozen Holding covers the sale or lease of up to 50 of Vertical’s VX4 aircraft, with an option for up to 50 more, a statement said yesterday. The deal creates a strategic partnership between Avolon and Gozen to commercialize electric, vertical takeoff-and-landing craft in Turkey.
SOLAR
US probes Chinese firms
The US is launching an investigation into whether Chinese solar-equipment manufacturers are evading tariffs by sending components to other Asian nations for assembly before exporting the finished products. The decision by the US Department of Commerce to open a probe requested by Auxin Solar Inc, a small California panel maker, threatens to have the most impact on the US solar sector, which relies on Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam for about 80 percent of module supply, rather than China’s giant solar producers, which typically generate only a small portion of revenue in North America.
AIRLINES
Cebu Air capacity nearly full
Cebu Air Inc, the Philippines’ largest carrier, is to fully restore its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity next month as virus restrictions ease, CEO Lance Gokongwei said. “The travel and tourism sector is well on its way to recovery,” Gokongwei said at a company event in Cebu province yesterday, citing increased bookings. Flights from Manila to key local destinations, such as Boracay and Cebu, have surpassed their 2019 frequencies, he said. The carrier is now running at 96 percent of its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity, Gokongwei said. Its average daily flights for domestic and international routes increased 200 percent to about 300 per day from 2020.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from