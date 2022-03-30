World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Consumer outlook plummets

The mood of consumers has darkened significantly as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dimmed the outlook for Europe’s largest economy, a key survey published yesterday said. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-15.5 percent for next month, from a revised minus-8.5 percent this month. Hopes that the lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions would propel an economic recovery had “evaporated” with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. The shock was felt particularly hard by income expectations, which fell 25 points to minus-22.1 this month, its lowest since January 2009 in the midst of the global financial crisis.

SHIPPING

Crews to try to free ship

Crews were to attempt to refloat a container ship that has been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks, the US Coast Guard said on Monday. The coast guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) were to make an initial attempt to refloat the Ever Forward at noon yesterday, a news release said. A salvage company began dredging around the more than 305m container ship on March 20 and weather last week delayed operations slightly, officials said. If the operation fails, dredging would start again and a second attempt would be made on Sunday, officials said.

AIRLINES

Freebird inks lease deal

Jet leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd has agreed to supply the owner of Turkey’s Freebird Airlines with as many as 100 flying taxis, the last in a US$2 billion batch of the battery-powered aircraft from UK start-up Vertical Aerospace Ltd. The deal with Istanbul-based Gozen Holding covers the sale or lease of up to 50 of Vertical’s VX4 aircraft, with an option for up to 50 more, a statement said yesterday. The deal creates a strategic partnership between Avolon and Gozen to commercialize electric, vertical takeoff-and-landing craft in Turkey.

SOLAR

US probes Chinese firms

The US is launching an investigation into whether Chinese solar-equipment manufacturers are evading tariffs by sending components to other Asian nations for assembly before exporting the finished products. The decision by the US Department of Commerce to open a probe requested by Auxin Solar Inc, a small California panel maker, threatens to have the most impact on the US solar sector, which relies on Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam for about 80 percent of module supply, rather than China’s giant solar producers, which typically generate only a small portion of revenue in North America.

AIRLINES

Cebu Air capacity nearly full

Cebu Air Inc, the Philippines’ largest carrier, is to fully restore its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity next month as virus restrictions ease, CEO Lance Gokongwei said. “The travel and tourism sector is well on its way to recovery,” Gokongwei said at a company event in Cebu province yesterday, citing increased bookings. Flights from Manila to key local destinations, such as Boracay and Cebu, have surpassed their 2019 frequencies, he said. The carrier is now running at 96 percent of its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity, Gokongwei said. Its average daily flights for domestic and international routes increased 200 percent to about 300 per day from 2020.