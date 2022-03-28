Microsoft Corp, accused by a former employee of paying bribes in Africa and the Middle East, said on Saturday that it had probed the allegations and fired several employees as a result.
A former Microsoft employee accused the tech giant of corruption in the Wall Street Journal and in an essay posted on Friday on the Web site Lioness, which publishes whistleblower accounts.
The employee said he was fired after working for Microsoft from 1998 to 2018 in Africa, where he said he saw company employees involved in corrupt practices in several countries in the region.
Photo: Reuters
The Microsoft employee said the practices included using local partner companies to help sell Microsoft products.
Asked about the allegations, a Microsoft executive said on Saturday: “We believe we’ve previously investigated these allegations, which are many years old, and addressed them.”
“We cooperated with government agencies to resolve any concerns,” Microsoft vice president and deputy general counsel for compliance and ethics Becky Lenaburg said.
Employees were fired and partnerships were ended as part of the response to the original allegations, the company said.
“We are committed to doing business in a responsible way,” Lenaburg said.
Microsoft “always encourages anyone to report anything they see that may violate the law, our policies or our ethical standards,” she said.
The Wall Street Journal said the whistleblower also warned the US Securities and Exchange Commission of his concerns in 2019.
In deposition documents, the employee claimed Microsoft had “engaged for many years in rampant bribery practices,” the Wall Street Journal said.
The employee estimated that Microsoft spent more than US$200 million per year on bribes and kickbacks in countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, news Web site The Verge said.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
The Russian government has paid Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) interest in US dollars for a bond that matured on Wednesday last week, indicating that the life insurer’s exposure to Russian bonds might be lower than expected, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei. The announcement came amid investor concerns that Russia might default on bonds held by the insurer, after Moscow said it would pay bondholders with rubles instead of US dollars, regardless of the terms of the bonds. “The payment in US dollars was surprising, as we were not expecting any interest payment for the Russian bonds within