PROPERTY
Evergrande halts trading
Troubled Chinese property developer giant China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and all its units yesterday morning suspended trading in Hong Kong, it said in a notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without giving a reason. “Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time,” the notice said. Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd (恒大物業) and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (恆大新能源汽車) were suspended. The suspension — the second this year — comes ahead of an expected US$2 billion repayment obligation tomorrow, and another US$1.4 billion next month.
SOFTWARE
Bing suspends auto-suggest
Microsoft Corp’s Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said a “relevant government agency” has required it to suspend its auto-suggest function in China for seven days. The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December, and arrives amid an ongoing crackdown on technology platforms and algorithms from Beijing. Chinese Internet users first spotted the suspension on Saturday. Bing did not specify a reason for the suspension. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
UNITED KINGDOM
House prices hit records
UK house sellers are enjoying the strongest spring market on record, with prices at all-time highs and buyers significantly outnumbering the number of available properties. That is according to property Web site Rightmove, which said average asking prices broke through the ￡350,000 (US460,545) barrier this month for the first time after jumping 1.7 percent, the biggest increase for any March since 2004. Every part of the country — except London and Scotland — has seen values rise more than 10 percent over the past year. The surge is being driven by a worsening shortage of homes for sale. There were more than twice as many buyers as sellers this month, the biggest mismatch ever recorded by Rightmove.
MEDIA
Nielsen rejects buy offer
Nielsen Holdings PLC rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company. The proposal had valued the company at US$25.40 per share, a price that does not “adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen’s growth prospects,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. Windacre Partnership LLC, one of its largest shareholders, said it supported the rejection of the offer. Following the rejection of the acquisition bid, New York-based Nielsen plans to start buying back its own stock, after having earlier approved a US$1 billion share repurchase authorization, the company said.
BANKING
Credit Suisse reshuffles
Credit Suisse Group AG vice chairman Severin Schwan is stepping down from his role, along with two other members of the board of directors, as the Swiss bank continues to renew its top supervisory body following a series of scandals. Christian Gellerstad is to become vice chairman and also take over as head of the compensation committee from Kai S. Nargolwala, who like Schwan will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting. Credit Suisse also said it intends to name Richard Meddings as chair of the risk committee and Mirko Bianchi to oversee the audit committee.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would