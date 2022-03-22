World Business Quick Take

PROPERTY

Evergrande halts trading

Troubled Chinese property developer giant China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and all its units yesterday morning suspended trading in Hong Kong, it said in a notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without giving a reason. “Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time,” the notice said. Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd (恒大物業) and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (恆大新能源汽車) were suspended. The suspension — the second this year — comes ahead of an expected US$2 billion repayment obligation tomorrow, and another US$1.4 billion next month.

SOFTWARE

Bing suspends auto-suggest

Microsoft Corp’s Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said a “relevant government agency” has required it to suspend its auto-suggest function in China for seven days. The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December, and arrives amid an ongoing crackdown on technology platforms and algorithms from Beijing. Chinese Internet users first spotted the suspension on Saturday. Bing did not specify a reason for the suspension. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UNITED KINGDOM

House prices hit records

UK house sellers are enjoying the strongest spring market on record, with prices at all-time highs and buyers significantly outnumbering the number of available properties. That is according to property Web site Rightmove, which said average asking prices broke through the ￡350,000 (US460,545) barrier this month for the first time after jumping 1.7 percent, the biggest increase for any March since 2004. Every part of the country — except London and Scotland — has seen values rise more than 10 percent over the past year. The surge is being driven by a worsening shortage of homes for sale. There were more than twice as many buyers as sellers this month, the biggest mismatch ever recorded by Rightmove.

MEDIA

Nielsen rejects buy offer

Nielsen Holdings PLC rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company. The proposal had valued the company at US$25.40 per share, a price that does not “adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen’s growth prospects,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. Windacre Partnership LLC, one of its largest shareholders, said it supported the rejection of the offer. Following the rejection of the acquisition bid, New York-based Nielsen plans to start buying back its own stock, after having earlier approved a US$1 billion share repurchase authorization, the company said.

BANKING

Credit Suisse reshuffles

Credit Suisse Group AG vice chairman Severin Schwan is stepping down from his role, along with two other members of the board of directors, as the Swiss bank continues to renew its top supervisory body following a series of scandals. Christian Gellerstad is to become vice chairman and also take over as head of the compensation committee from Kai S. Nargolwala, who like Schwan will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting. Credit Suisse also said it intends to name Richard Meddings as chair of the risk committee and Mirko Bianchi to oversee the audit committee.