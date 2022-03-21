Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year.
The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10.
Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said.
Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times
The company would mainly use the spending increase for automotive capacity expansion in North America and to add new assembly lines for other products, he said.
“We expect Pegatron to ramp up auto capacity at its China and Taiwan plants, and expand capacity in Vietnam, India and North America based on client needs,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Tuesday.
“Pegatron has limited sales exposure to [the] automotive, metaverse and Internet of Things [sectors], and we expect these segments to see significantly stronger growth versus handset business,” Yuanta said.
Pegatron has three US automotive clients and is expected to continue receiving orders from other clients in the industry, Yuanta said, but added that related earnings contribution would take time to increase.
The company has also received orders for virtual reality devices from several US clients, but sales contribution from this segment is likely to grow notably only from next year, Yuanta added.
For the whole of last year, Pegatron’s revenue decreased 9.7 percent to NT$1.26 trillion (US$44.43 billion) from NT$1.4 trillion in 2020, while net profit increased 1.7 percent to NT$20.55 billion from NT$20.21 billion, company data showed.
Earnings per share were NT$7.71 last year, the data showed.
Wistron Corp (緯創) is also planning to raise its capital spending to NT$16 billion this year, from between NT$14.5 billion and NT$14.6 billion last year, as the company has a better growth outlook for this year given strong pull-in from a major US client for metaverse deployment.
The spending increase of about 10 percent would be used for capacity expansion in Taiwan and Mexico, as the company is positioned to shift its core business to focus on high-margin products, including servers, artificial intelligence applications and automotive displays, Wistron chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘) told investors on Wednesday last week.
The company’s revenue rose 2.02 percent year-on-year to NT$862.08 billion last year, while net profit rose 20.6 percent to NT$10.47 billion, with earnings per share of NT$3.76, company data showed.
Inventec Co (英業達) is also planning to increase its capital expenditure, to US$300 million this year, up nearly 33 percent from the previous year, as the company looks to further invest in capacity in Mexico to supply servers to US clients, it said in November last year.
The company is yet to update its capital expenditure plan for this year.
“Overall, we expect Inventec’s server business to see low double-digit percentage growth year-on-year in 2022,” Yuanta said.
The firm on Wednesday reported record revenue of NT$519.73 billion for last year, up 2 percent from 2020, while net profit declined 13.4 percent to NT$6.54 billion, with earnings per share of NT$1.82.
However, Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) and Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) are planning to decrease their capital expenditure this year, to between NT$8 billion and NT$9 billion, and between NT$7 billion and NT$8 billion respectively, as they have completed large-scale capacity expansion in the past two years, the companies said separately.
Last year, Quanta’s revenue increased 3.5 percent annually to NT$1.13 billion, while net profit rose 32.9 percent to NT$33.65 billion, with earnings per share of NT$8.73, the highest in the company’s history.
Compal’s revenue increased 18 percent to NT$1.24 trillion, while net profit soared 35 percent to NT$12.63 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.9, the highest in 11 years, company data showed.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock