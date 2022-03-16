Compal profits from enterprises, gamers

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: In contrast with global PC shipments, Compal shipments are expected to rise this year due to its product portfolio, president Martin Wong said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), the world’s No. 2 contract notebook computer maker, yesterday forecast robust shipments for the year due to solid demand from enterprises and PC gamers.

By contrast, global PC shipments this year are likely to be flat or edge lower, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is weighing on already weakening demand for notebook computers, mainly Chromebooks, because energy hikes are stoking inflation and hampering a recovery in Europe, the company said.

“As Europe depends heavily on energy imports from Russia, the war and financial sanctions against Russia are boosting energy prices in Europe and having an impact on the economy there,” Compal president Martin Wong (翁宗斌) told a teleconference.

People stand in the foyer of Compal Electronics Inc’s headquarters in Taipei’s Neihu District on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

“If the situation continues, PC demand will be affected. Consumers are going to delay spending on non-essential items once the economy worsens,” he said.

Compal has a different outlook, given its greater exposure to markets seeking commercial notebook computers and gaming models, Wong said.

Commercial models accounted for more than 40 percent of the Compal’s 54 million units last year, the company said.

“We expect shipments to continue to increase this year, because of our product portfolio,” Wong said.

Compal’s notebook computer shipments last year increased 20 percent from 2020.

The latest lockdowns in China are to have only a limited impact on the company’s shipments, because its manufacturing sites are not all in the same location, Wong said.

The company operates four major manufacturing sites in China: in Jiangsu Province’s Kunshan and Nanjing, and in Sichuan Province’s Chengdu and Chongqing, he said.

The company also makes notebook computers in Vietnam, which contributes up to 20 percent of its total manufacturing capacity, he added.

“With sites in different locations, it is easier for us to allocate capacity to support each other,” Wong said.

However, with continued shortages of key components, the company’s notebook shipments this quarter are expected to plunge 20 percent quarter-on-quarter, before showing a double-digit percentage increase next quarter, he said.

Compal reported that net profit last year soared 35 percent to NT$12.63 billion (US$441.42 million) — the highest in 11 years — from NT$9.36 billion in 2020, or earnings per share of NT$2.9 from NT$2.16.

Company revenue last year increased 18 percent to NT$1.24 trillion from NT$1.05 trillion in 2020.

Compal said that its board of directors yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2 per share, including NT$1.6 per share from last year’s earnings and NT$0.4 from a profit surplus.