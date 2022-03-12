JPMorgan Chase & Co joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc in pulling back from Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month.
JPMorgan, the biggest US bank, is engaging in limited activities in the country, the New York-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs said it plans to close its operations in Russia.
Photo: AFP
The finance-industry titans are joining those in other sectors, including McDonald’s Corp and Coca-Cola Co, that have already said they will halt business operations in the nation as the death toll rises in Ukraine and millions of refugees flee.
The moves will further isolate Russia, a nation of 144 million people and the world’s 11th-largest economy.
“Current activities are limited, including helping global clients address and close out pre-existing obligations; managing their Russian-related risk; acting as a custodian to our clients; and taking care of our employees,” JPMorgan said in the statement.
JPMorgan’s direct exposure to Russia is small.
The nation was not included among the firm’s top 20 country exposures outside the US, a regulatory filing showed last month.
The bank’s headcount in the country is in the low 100s, a person familiar with the matter said.
Goldman Sachs has maintained a presence in Russia in the past few years, but the country does not amount to a meaningful portion of its global banking business.
At the end of last year, the firm’s total credit exposure to Russia was US$650 million, most of which was tied to non-sovereign counterparties or borrowers.
“We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people,” New York-based Goldman Sachs said in a statement earlier on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs has already been moving some of its Moscow-based staff to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, responding to requests by some of its Russia staff to work from a different location.
Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have also suspended their operations in Russia.
Each of the credit card giants gets about 4 percent of net revenue from businesses linked to the country.
Citigroup Inc’s roughly 3,000 workers there give it by far the largest presence of any major US bank in Russia.
The company on Wednesday said that it is assessing operations in Russia.
It previously announced efforts to exit its consumer business there and is now operating it “on a more limited basis given current circumstances and obligations,” Citigroup executive vice president of global public affairs Edward Skyler said in a statement.
Potential suitors for Citigroup’s retail operations in Russia are now subject to sanctions imposed by the US government, adding another obstacle to the planned sale.
Citigroup said that it had about US$9.8 billion of loans, assets and other exposure tied to Russia, local companies and their counterparties, as well as to the Bank of Russia, as of the end of last year.
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a
Switzerland’s newly adopted tough stance on Russia has forced the Swiss economy to readjust to sanctions, blowing a wind of panic through the raw materials market in particular. Switzerland on Monday announced that it would follow the sanctions being imposed by the EU, abandoning Bern’s traditional reserve by ordering the immediate freezing of assets belonging to Russian companies and individuals appearing on the EU blacklist. It went further on Friday, adopting even stricter EU sanctions applied in response to Moscow’s Feb. 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Exporting goods that could enhance Russia’s military capabilities is prohibited, as is the exportation of certain goods
RUSSIA CREDIT: Cathay Financial Holding Co said that its expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion accounted for 13 percent of the booking value in its Russian bonds Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday reported net profit of NT$5.23 billion (US$186 million) for last month, after recognizing expected credit losses of NT$2.6 billion for its exposure to Russian bonds in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Expected credit losses are an estimate of credit losses over the remaining period of a financial instrument. Financial firms have rushed to assess the investment value of their Russian assets in view of intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The West’s decision to freeze the Russian central bank’s assets on Feb. 28 has also affected the outlook for Russian debts, with
BIG HITS: Taiwan’s technology heavyweights were again affected by concerns over energy sanctions against Russia, with TSMC losing 3.19 percent to close at NT$576 The TAIEX yesterday tumbled 3.15 percent, or 557.83 points, to 17,178.69, while the New Taiwan dollar fell 0.48 percent against the US dollar to NT$28.25, an 11-month low, dragged by capital flight as the US threatened more drastic sanctions against Russia and oil prices skyrocketed, traders said. Turnover on the main board was NT$456.783 billion (US$16.17 billion), the highest in more than seven months, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed, while transaction volume hit a 13-year-high of US$2.533 billion on the Taipei Forex Inc during the session. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) and TWSE officials called for calm amid escalating tensions