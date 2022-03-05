Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) subsidiary Sharp Corp yesterday said it would take full control of Sakai Display Products Corp through a stock swap.
The company, based in Osaka, Japan, reached an agreement with Sakai’s majority shareholder, World Praise Ltd, to bring Sakai completely under its corporate umbrella, Sharp chairman and CEO J.W. Tai (戴正吳) said in a statement.
Tai said the move would help make Sharp’s flat-panel business more competitive globally.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The deal would give Sharp, which owns about 20 percent of Sakai shares, priority rights to supplies from an 8.5 generation plant that the display maker partially owns in Guangzhou, China, Tai said, adding that the plant is producing 55, 65 and 75-inch flat displays for TVs.
The move took into consideration the need for a stable supply of high-quality panels to achieve Sharp’s goal of expanding its global large TV and professional display businesses amid growing global demand, the company said in a statement.
Sharp’s board last month approved the acquisition, it said.
Under the agreement with World Praise, Sharp would acquire the remaining 80 percent of Sakai shares, exchanging 11.45 of its common shares per one Sakai share.
Sharp is to issue about 38.45 million new common shares ahead of the swap, Sharp said, adding that no timetable has been set for the transaction given that is subject to regulatory approval.
Sakai, which is also headquartered in Osaka, has ￥32.49 billion (US$281.44 million) in capital and about 4.2 million shares in circulation, Sharp said.
Sakai chairman Leroy Yau (邱啟華) is World Praise’s largest investor, Sharp said.
As of the end of June last year, Sakai had 1,150 employees, and its major clients were Samsung Electronics Corp and LG Corp.
Sakai in 2020 posted a net loss of ￥101.99 billion, bringing aggregate losses since 2018 to ￥150.11 billion.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China. “The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday. The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for