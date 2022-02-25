Meta Platforms Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday talked up his company’s efforts to build the “metaverse,” an immersive virtual world he has billed as the Facebook parent’s future.
Doubts have swirled about whether the major metaverse investments will pay off for Meta, which changed its name from Facebook last year to highlight its shifting focus — although critics claim it was to distract from negative media reports.
Meanwhile, formidable rivals such as Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp seem poised to compete with Meta on the new virtual terrain.
Photo: AFP
The metaverse is a 3D virtual world where people would be able to interact using sensors, head gear and other gadgets.
Meta’s early metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds, already allows people to socialize virtually while represented by avatars.
“The kinds of experiences you’ll have in the metaverse are beyond what’s possible today,” Zuckerberg said, as he opened a conference aiming to offer a glimpse inside Meta’s development labs.
“That’s going to require advances in a whole range of areas from hardware devices to software for building and exploring worlds,” he said.
Artificial intelligence is key to unlocking those advances, said Zuckerberg, who added that future platforms would need to be able to understand virtual worlds, and provide translation services for the many languages used in them.
Hit global video games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox, which run on traditional gaming platforms, are seen as precursors to the metaverse.
Rivals are not letting Meta’s claim to the metaverse go unchallenged.
Google, which stumbled early with augmented reality glasses, has a team of engineers, designers and scientists “building the foundations for great immersive computing,” an online job posting said.
Apple has bought start-ups specializing in the field, and is rumored to be working on its own mixed-reality headgear.
Microsoft, a video game industry powerhouse through its Xbox system and titles such as Minecraft, has made a US$69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc, mentioning the metaverse as part of its motivation for the merger.
Meta’s stock price has plummeted since its most recent quarterly earnings showed growth slipping and its revenue taking a major hit due to Apple’s changes to its ad targeting rules.
On Wednesday, Meta shares fell to less than US$200 for the first time in nearly two years.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal
SKYROCKETING DEMAND: A 104 Job Bank survey showed that in the fourth quarter, the semiconductor industry experienced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the fourth quarter of last year faced its most serious talent shortage in seven years, as it raced to increase production to meet soaring demand, a survey released last week by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) found. The survey showed that in the October-to-December period, the semiconductor industry faced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month, translating into 3.7 offers per jobseeker in December, compared with 2.6 offers in December 2020 and 2.3 offers in December 2019. Across all sectors of the job market, there were on average 1.7 offers per applicant in December, up from 1.3 offers