Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk in November last year donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly US$5.7 billion to an unidentified charity, a regulatory filing showed.
The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.
In late October, Musk, the world’s richest man, wrote on Twitter that he would sell US$6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the UN World Food Program (WFP) if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger.
Photo: AP
However, the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.
WFP executive director David Beasley on Tuesday said in a statement that the organization has not yet received anything from Musk.
“There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged. This is an amazing and great first step,” Beasley said in a statement sent by a spokesman.
A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.
In a separate filing, Musk reported that as of Dec. 31 he held 231.7 million shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock, or 21.2 percent of the company’s total value.
The amount includes 172.6 million shares held by Musk’s trust and he had the option to buy another 59.1 million shares within 60 days of Dec. 31 last year.
In November, Musk began selling shares, which he said on Twitter would go to pay for his tax obligations on stock options that are part of his all-stock compensation package.
Analysts estimates his tax obligation at US$10 billion to US$15 billion.
So far he has sold more than 15 million shares worth about US$16.4 billion.
Musk had written on Twitter that he would sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.
With the sales in late December, he is close to selling 10 percent.
