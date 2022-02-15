Asustek and TSMC make ‘Forbes’ most admired list

Staff writer, with CNA





Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) were the only Taiwanese firms to make Forbes’ annual list of the world’s most admired companies, the magazine said yesterday.

Forbes said in a statement that Asustek performed well in the “innovativeness,” “social responsibility to the community and the environment” and “quality of products or services” categories, which had seen the PC vendor make the magazine’s list for the seventh time.

This year’s list judged firms by their ability to attract and retain talent, quality of management, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value and effectiveness in doing business globally, Forbes said.

People visit the Asustek Computer Inc’s stand during the Computex trade show at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on May 28, 2019. Photo: AFP

The magazine said that big tech companies dominated this year’s list due to their outsized influence on the economy, with Apple Inc taking the top spot for the 15th consecutive year, ahead of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Pfizer Inc, Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Starbucks Corp, Netflix Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Only companies among the top 50 are ranked on the list, while the “order” numbers for the rest of the list were only used to sort the other companies, but did not reflect their rankings, Forbes said.

Asustek and TSMC were listed at No. 76 and No. 289 respectively.

Last year, Asustek was named among the top 100 innovation institutions by Clarivate Analytics, and took top place in the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Best Taiwan Global Brands survey.