Apple Inc is conditionally targeting March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, people familiar with the matter said, sparking a potentially record-setting year for product launches.
The announcement would mark Apple’s first major event since a new MacBook Pro debuted in October last year.
As with the company’s other recent launches, it is expected to be an online presentation rather than in-person, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
Photo: AFP
Apple is coming off a holiday quarter that far exceeded Wall Street predictions, helping quell fears that supply chain problems would hurt sales.
Now the company is setting its sights higher for this year.
The latest announcements — along with the usual flood of product news expected later in the year — suggest that Apple would introduce its largest selection of new devices ever for a single year.
Given that the planned date is about one month away, the company’s plans could change in the face of production delays or other factors, the people said.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the company’s plans.
The new iPhone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, adding 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor.
However, the design itself is expected to be similar to the current version, which debuted in April 2020.
Meanwhile, the new iPad would be an update to the Air model, and feature a faster processor and 5G.
The company is also planning a new Mac with Apple-designed chips, which could also come as early as next month.
In addition to announcing new devices, the company is planning to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of next month, the people said.
The software update on iPhones and iPads would add Face ID support for people wearing masks, making it easier for users to unlock their devices.
The update also features new emojis and Universal Control, which lets customers use a single keyboard and trackpad across multiple iPads and Macs.
Following next month’s event, the company is likely to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June to announce software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.
It is then expected to hold multiple keynote events in the fall to launch the iPhone 14 and new Macs.
This year’s lineup is likely to include new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 models and new AirPods.
The company is also planning new services, such as a feature that lets the iPhone accept payments with the tap of a credit card.
Apple is working on a high-end mixed reality headset as well, which is likely to be released next year.
The company had aimed to announce the device as early as the end of this year, but development challenges have delayed the timing, media reports said last month.
