Tech companies are raising hundreds of millions of US dollars, including backing from agriculture heavyweights such as Bayer AG, for developing farm products that use living things such as microbes and seaweed to nourish crops and lessen the need for synthetic fertilizer.
Microbes, including fungi and viruses, have been available for decades as treatments to protect plants from insects and disease, with mixed results.
However, developers are increasingly deploying them as natural ways to nurture crops, while maintaining crop production levels.
Photo: Reuters
Such products could help farmers lessen applications of nitrogen that can pollute waterways and generate nitrous oxide, at a time when farm emissions face greater scrutiny. Canada wants to cut fertilizer emissions by 2030, while the EU aims to reduce fertilizer usage.
Tech companies are attracting funding as commercial nitrogen and potash fertilizers are in tight supply, inflating the costs of food production.
Investment bank Rabobank expects the US$3 billion biostimulants industry to grow 12 to 15 percent annually over the next five years.
Global investments in crop biostimulant and control products more than doubled last year from a year earlier, to US$777 million, preliminary data from venture capital firm AgFunder showed.
Yet microbial fertilizers are largely unregulated, with few studies on how effective they are at boosting crop yields. Only a handful of US states require companies to supply data on the products’ efficacy.
The EU aims to impose its first efficacy requirement for biostimulants in July, and the US Environmental Protection Agency has issued draft guidance for public review.
“Unfortunately, there is an element of buyer beware out there,” said Jon Treloar, agronomist at Denmark-based Novozymes, one of the biggest sellers of biological agriculture products.
One contains a fungus that grows alongside plant roots and releases phosphate — a crop nutrient — from the soil.
Unlike some companies, Novozymes shares field testing results with farmers, Treloar said.
“If growers have a bad experience, it can really tar the entire industry,” he said.
Still, Iowa farmer Jeff Taylor likes what he has seen from biostimulants.
Taylor applied a new product from start-up Pivot Bio and a reduced fertilizer application on a cornfield last year, while applying a full rate of fertilizer on another field.
He said that the field with Pivot’s product yielded slightly more corn per hectare.
“I was skeptical that there was a biological product that would help the crop,” Taylor said. “This is one that I personally feel is working for me.”
Pivot, a private company whose investors include oilseed crusher Bunge Ltd, launched commercial sales of its microbial fertilizer in 2019, and said that farmers use it on more than 404,685 hectares of land.
It raised US$430 million last year from DCVC and Singapore investment company Temasek.
The microbes in Pivot’s Proven 40 consume the sugar found in the roots of a corn, wheat or sorghum plant, producing an enzyme that converts nitrogen found in the air to ammonia, a crop nutrient.
“Microbes that can fix nitrogen in the air into ammonia have been the holy grail of agriculture for 100 years,” Pivot chief executive officer Karsten Temme said.
Pivot’s products do not generate the high emissions associated with manufacturing nitrogen fertilizer, nor the nitrous oxide emissions created when synthetic fertilizer degrades over time, Temme said.
Joyn Bio, a joint venture of Bayer and biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks, expects commercial sales of a microbial seed treatment in three to four years, chief executive officer Mike Miille said.
Joyn engineers microbes in its Boston lab that fix nitrogen from the air and deliver it to corn plants in a form that they can use.
Midwest field trials of the treatment, which aims to allow farmers to cut use of conventional fertilizer by 50 percent while maintaining yields, began last year.
Privately held Locus Agricultural Solutions said its microbial soil treatments help crops absorb more nutrients and less water and captures and stores more climate-warming carbon underground, generating carbon credits.
The credits, generated when carbon capture claims are verified, can be sold to buyers looking to offset their emissions.
The company, which sells its products in the US and is expanding into Europe, has seen revenues jump 50 percent or more year-on-year, a growth rate that Locus chief executive officer Chad Pawlak said is expected to continue for the next two to three years due to soaring farm input costs.
“When you see the double-digit percentage increases in [fertilizer] costs, the conversation around microbes is changing significantly,” Pawlak said. “We’re able to unlock some of those nutrients that were bound up in the soil over the decades.”
Fertilizer and seed companies are getting onboard.
Nutrien Ltd sells biostimulants in its farm supply stores and Yara International produces biosimulants based on seaweed and humic substances.
Seed company Corteva is launching a biological product this spring that captures nitrogen from the atmosphere and converts it into ammonium, a fertilizer that plants can use, a company spokesperson said.
Bayer’s venture investment unit, Leaps by Bayer, has funded microbe-focused start-ups Andes and Sound Agriculture.
However, not everyone is convinced biostimulants work.
University of Minnesota soil scientist Daniel Kaiser tested Pivot’s Proven product on six sites over the past two seasons with less-than-optimal nitrogen fertilizer applications and only one site showed an improved yield.
“With a lot of these [biostimulant products] the scientific principles are sound, but taking them from a concept to something that will work in the field, that’s where they tend to fall apart,” he said.
Europe accounts for half the global market, according to the European Biostimulants Industry Council.
Farmers there initially used them mainly for organic production and on high-value fruit and vegetable crops, but now increasingly deploy them in conventional crops in response to the EU’s drive to make agricultural production more sustainable.
Plants can also support crop growth. Acadian Plant Health harvests seaweed from the Atlantic Ocean and uses extracts of its active molecules in products to improve crop use of nutrients.
The global focus on curbing emissions and consumer attention to how food is produced have given the biostimulant sector momentum, Acadian senior vice president James Maude said.
“It had bad connotations of being snake oil. [Now] it’s like the stars are aligned,” he added.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief