Google’s parent firm, Alphabet Inc, announced quarterly profits on Tuesday that beat expectations and nearly doubled last year — after a booming holiday season for the online ads giant facing anti-trust regulation scrutiny.
The tech giant had net income of US$20.6 billion on revenue that grew 32 percent to US$75 billion in the final quarter of last year, ending the year with a total of US$76 billion in profit.
That was nearly double the US$40 billion annual profit reported for 2020, as the pandemic had already accelerated a shift to online shopping, working and learning that also benefited fellow giants like Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc.
Photo: Bloomberg
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai cited “strong growth in our advertising business ... a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our cloud business continuing to grow strongly” for the success.
In all, Google earned more than US$61 billion in advertising revenue, mostly from online search and its video platform, while its cloud business grew by 45 percent to US$5.5 billion in revenue.
Google’s dominance online has powered it to new heights during the pandemic period, but has also left it in the sights of regulators around the world.
Pichai said during an earnings call that Alphabet is open to “sensible” regulation by Congress, but is “genuinely concerned that they could break a wide range of popular services we offer to our users.”
Some regulatory proposals could have unintended consequences such as weakening privacy and safety, or putting US companies at a disadvantage, according to Pichai.
Just last week, a group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits of tracking and profiting from users’ location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant’s services.
These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases but a lack of new national laws that would regulate their businesses.
The courts and legislatures are not moving fast. Two weeks ago, for example, Google appealed a European court ruling that upheld a 2.4 billion-euro fine imposed by Brussels in 2017 for anti-competitive practices in the price comparison market.
Alphabet said its board had approved a 20-to-1 stock split that would make shares more affordable to small investors.
The firm predicts that its growth will continue this year, with digital advertising expected to bring in more than US$171 billion to Google this year, or 30 percent of the global pie, just ahead of Facebook.
“In the fourth quarter, retail was again by far the largest contributor to year-on-year growth of our ads business,” Alphabet CBO Philipp Schindler told analysts.
“Finance, entertainment and travel were also strong contributors,” he added.
The stock was up nearly 9 percent in after-market trades Tuesday at 10:40pm GMT to US$2,990.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
Samsung Electronics Co is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products. South Korea’s largest company reported 43.6 trillion won (US$36.17 billion) in semiconductor capital expenditure last year, eclipsing rivals as it acquired extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines to pursue an aggressive expansion of its most lucrative memory and system chipmaking. It expects a recovery in server and PC memory demand, and said foldables are already helping its sales growth, although declined to offer a forecast due to the high degree of uncertainty around supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,