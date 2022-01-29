Investors net NT$558,300 during the Year of the Ox

Staff writer, with CNA





Equity investors in Taiwan earned an average of NT$558,300 (US$20,063) in the Year of the Ox after the TAIEX soared 11.84 percent.

The TAIEX closed at 17,674.40 on Wednesday, the last trading session of the Year of the Ox, up 1,872 points from Feb. 5 last year, the last trading session of the previous year — the Year of the Rat.

During the Year of the Ox, the market capitalization of the main board rose by NT$6.7 trillion to NT$48.2 trillion, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Based on the 12 million investors who have a trading account, investors earned an average of NT$558,300 over the year, the data showed.

The local equity market is closed until Feb. 6 to observe the Lunar New Year holiday before trading resumes on Feb. 7, the first trading session of the Year of the Tiger.

Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) on Wednesday said that the National Stabilization Fund would watch closely how global stock markets perform during the holiday, adding that if necessary, the stabilization fund’s commission would call a meeting after the holiday to create measures to respond to overseas developments.

Uncertainty faced by global financial markets comes from fears that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates four times later this year and cut its balance sheet, as well as geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Su said.

However, the fundamentals of the local equity market remain sound as the economy continues to grow on the back of strong exports, which rose 30 percent last year, he said.