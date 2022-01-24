Ming Rong Yuan New Energy Co (Ming Rong Yuan NE, 銘榮元新能源) has pledged NT$3 billion (US$108.3 million) to build a research, production and storage base for underwater jacket foundations and renewable energy facilities at the Port of Kaohsiung after the InvesTaiwan Service Center approved its application to participate in the government’s incentive programs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday.
The company, a subsidiary of pressure equipment maker Ming Rong Yuan Business Co Ltd (銘榮元實業), was established in June last year to focus on the production of jacket foundations for offshore wind farms.
Ming Rong Yuan NE in October last year completed the construction of a factory in Pingtung County’s Sinyuan Township (新園) to produce tubular steel for jacket foundations and expects to begin full operation in the second quarter of this year, its Web site says.
Photo courtesy of Ming Rong Yuan New Energy Co
The company has formed a technological partnership with Smulders Projects Belgium NV, and seeks to develop its manufacturing capacity and technical base as it looks at offshore wind business opportunities in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia, the ministry said in a statement.
The investment comes as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration promotes offshore wind farms as part of its plans to expand renewable energy generation while phasing out nuclear power in Taiwan by 2025.
The government plans to have 20 percent of the nation’s electricity generated from renewable energy sources by 2025, including 5.7 gigawatts (GW) from offshore wind power. It also plans to source an additional 15GW from offshore wind farms from 2026 to 2035, the Bureau of Energy has said.
“At this critical moment of the nation’s energy transition, Ming Rong Yuan NE aims to meet the needs of domestic green energy markets, as well as prepare for overseas markets in the medium and long term,” the ministry said.
Six other companies were also approved by the InvesTaiwan Service Center to invest a combined NT$4.7 billion to create or expand their manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. They are Kingsway Biotechnology Co (金威生物科技), Golden Grande Corp (格安德工業), Charng Chyi Aluminum Co (常琪鋁業), Maxclaw Tools Co (詠基工業), Feng Ling Enterprise Co (豐麟企業) and Li Ying Environmental Technology Co (立盈環保科技), it said.
Golden Grande, a maker of personal protective equipment — such as masks, protective eyewear, earmuffs and industrial helmets — plans to invest NT$400 million to install smart production lines and advanced manufacturing equipment at its facilities in Tainan’s Syuejia District (學甲), the ministry said.
Maxclaw Tools, whose products include tube cutting tools, flaring tools, pipe bending tools, wrenches and C-clamps, has reached markets in North America, Australia, Europe and Japan.
A supplier of global automobile, sanitarywares and air-conditioning brands, Maxclaw plans to invest NT$300 million to build office buildings and factories with advanced machines and automatic storage equipment in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平), the ministry said.
Li Ying’s business focuses on turning waste calcium fluoride sludge generated by the semiconductor industry into synthetic fluorite, which can be used in steelmaking.
The company plans to invest NT$200 million in a new plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) in Taichung to contribute to a circular economy and reduce domestic reliance on overseas fluorite, the ministry said.
The Invest in Taiwan initiative has to date attracted 1,170 companies to invest more than NT$1.65 trillion in Taiwan, creating 130,110 local jobs. Six applications to join the initiative are pending, the ministry added.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an