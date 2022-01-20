Every day, Aiden Lee joins the hundreds of thousands of people getting around Taipei on two wheels, but when most of his fellow riders head to a gasoline pump to refuel, he takes his e-scooter to one of Taiwan’s increasingly commonplace battery-swapping stations — tech that its creators say could supercharge the shift from fossil fuels.
“Honestly, if it weren’t for battery swapping — which, by the way, is even faster than filling up at a gas station — I wouldn’t use an electric bike,” the marketing executive said. “I don’t think I have the time to wait for the battery to charge.”
Lee has used the rechargeable batteries provided by Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) since 2015, putting him among the 450,000 subscribers who swap an average of 330,000 batteries per day, company data showed.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
It costs about 10 percent more than buying gasoline each month, he said.
Now eyeing regional expansion and a New York listing, Gogoro has more than 2,300 stations outside convenience stores or in parking lots across Taiwan, where e-scooter riders stop to exchange depleted batteries for charged cells.
Previous attempts to introduce battery swaps have proved tricky, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), but the tech works better for scooters, said Gogoro founder and chief executive Horace Luke (陸學森), as the batteries and stations do not need to be so large.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
The facilities outnumber gasoline stations in four major Taiwanese cities, the company said, and Gogoro vice president Alan Pan (潘璟倫) told a news conference last week that the firm’s goal for next year is to “surpass the number of gasoline stations nationwide.”
With more than 240 million battery swaps since 2015, Gogoro said that it has kept about 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
“We are working on solutions that ... create a new industry as the world looks now to sustainability, and how to curb global warming and climate change,” Luke said in an interview.
Government sales figures show that e-scooters make up 21 percent of all scooters in Taiwan, with sales of traditional gasoline models in a double-digit percentage decline annually.
Luke said that, through local partnerships, Gogoro was moving to expand into the world’s largest scooter markets: China, India and Indonesia — all countries with smog-choked cities.
The firm has teamed up with top industry players, including motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp in India, e-scooter maker Yadea Technology Group Co (雅迪科技集團) in China and Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek.
In China, its battery-swapping system was launched in October last year in the city of Hangzhou.
Gogoro plans to list on the NASDAQ this quarter through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, establishing an entity valued at US$2.35 billion.
Global sales of e-scooters are estimated to have topped 25 million units in 2020, or 35 percent of total sales of two-wheeled vehicles, BloombergNEF said.
Market research firm Guidehouse Insights said that “battery swapping has become a legitimate technology platform solution that is being exported to original equipment manufacturers in foreign markets.”
Countries in Southeast Asia “with strong two-wheeler cultures, high urban density rates, supportive policy frameworks for EVs, and a strong desire to reduce urban air pollution will likely be next in line,” it said in a report.
“I think battery swapping was a real game changer and is a real game changer,” Luke said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable