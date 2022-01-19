ELECTRONICS
Wistron posts record profit
Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday reported record net profit of NT$5.36 billion (US$194.03 million) for last quarter, up 130.56 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$1.93. The company’s revenue rose 13.29 percent year-on-year to NT$263.45 billion and gross margin increased 0.24 percentage points to 5.87 percent, Wistron said in a statement. Overall, the contract electronics makers reported net profit of NT$10.46 billion for last year, up 20.4 percent from 2021, after revenue grew 2 percent to NT$862.08 billion and gross margin improved 0.48 percentage points to 5.93 percent. Earnings per share stood at NT$3.76 last year, it said.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang profit jumps 63%
Auto parts supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) on Monday reported pretax profit of NT$37.14 million for last month, surging 63 percent from the same period last year. For the whole of last year, pretax profit totaled NT$758 million, down 14.35 percent from NT$885 million in 2020. Tong Yang attributed the decline in pretax profit to shortages of shipping containers and chips. Consolidated revenue rose 6.08 percent to NT$18.38 billion last year, from NT$17.32 billion a year earlier, the company said.
MANUFACTURING
Sheh Fung upbeat on exports
Sheh Fung Screws Co (世豐螺絲) is positive about business this year, as the property market remains strong in the US, which is favorable for screw exports. Screw exports to the US last year increased 25.63 percent year-on-year, while exports to Europe jumped 73.6 percent and shipments to Australia rose 6.82 percent, the firm said in a statement last week. Sheh Fung said its business prospects look bright as it is improving relationships with customers to carve a niche market for its products that encompasses all sizes of screws used on construction sites and for do-it-yourself home improvement projects. The firm reported record revenue of NT$2.86 billion for last year, a 26.89 percent increase from a year earlier.
BUILDING MATERIALS
Champion expects boost
Tile producer Champion Building Materials Co (冠軍建材) is expecting its revenue to rise by a double-digit percentage this year, in part thanks to the number of retail outlets selling its products growing to 267. The increase in sales channels is expected to translate into a 15 percent gain in annual revenue, the company said last week. Champion supplies tiles under three brands to meet demand from customers with different budgets. Taiwan accounts for 30 percent of its revenue and the company has raised prices for all of its products because of rising raw material prices and shipping costs.
ENTERTAINMENT
Podcast audience grows
The audience for podcasts produced in Taiwan last year increased 200 percent from a year earlier, podcast start-up SoundOn said in a report on Monday. On average, each podcast program saw a 160 percent year-on-year increase in listeners, and each listener donated on average NT$335, the report showed. The length of the average podcast episode is about 27 minutes, and the number of podcast programs that average 30 minutes or less per episode accounts for 62 percent of the total, it said. Most of the programs launched last year were in the society/culture and education categories, accounting for 30 percent of newly added programs in the year, it said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable