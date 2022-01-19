Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ELECTRONICS

Wistron posts record profit

Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday reported record net profit of NT$5.36 billion (US$194.03 million) for last quarter, up 130.56 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$1.93. The company’s revenue rose 13.29 percent year-on-year to NT$263.45 billion and gross margin increased 0.24 percentage points to 5.87 percent, Wistron said in a statement. Overall, the contract electronics makers reported net profit of NT$10.46 billion for last year, up 20.4 percent from 2021, after revenue grew 2 percent to NT$862.08 billion and gross margin improved 0.48 percentage points to 5.93 percent. Earnings per share stood at NT$3.76 last year, it said.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit jumps 63%

Auto parts supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) on Monday reported pretax profit of NT$37.14 million for last month, surging 63 percent from the same period last year. For the whole of last year, pretax profit totaled NT$758 million, down 14.35 percent from NT$885 million in 2020. Tong Yang attributed the decline in pretax profit to shortages of shipping containers and chips. Consolidated revenue rose 6.08 percent to NT$18.38 billion last year, from NT$17.32 billion a year earlier, the company said.

MANUFACTURING

Sheh Fung upbeat on exports

Sheh Fung Screws Co (世豐螺絲) is positive about business this year, as the property market remains strong in the US, which is favorable for screw exports. Screw exports to the US last year increased 25.63 percent year-on-year, while exports to Europe jumped 73.6 percent and shipments to Australia rose 6.82 percent, the firm said in a statement last week. Sheh Fung said its business prospects look bright as it is improving relationships with customers to carve a niche market for its products that encompasses all sizes of screws used on construction sites and for do-it-yourself home improvement projects. The firm reported record revenue of NT$2.86 billion for last year, a 26.89 percent increase from a year earlier.

BUILDING MATERIALS

Champion expects boost

Tile producer Champion Building Materials Co (冠軍建材) is expecting its revenue to rise by a double-digit percentage this year, in part thanks to the number of retail outlets selling its products growing to 267. The increase in sales channels is expected to translate into a 15 percent gain in annual revenue, the company said last week. Champion supplies tiles under three brands to meet demand from customers with different budgets. Taiwan accounts for 30 percent of its revenue and the company has raised prices for all of its products because of rising raw material prices and shipping costs.

ENTERTAINMENT

Podcast audience grows

The audience for podcasts produced in Taiwan last year increased 200 percent from a year earlier, podcast start-up SoundOn said in a report on Monday. On average, each podcast program saw a 160 percent year-on-year increase in listeners, and each listener donated on average NT$335, the report showed. The length of the average podcast episode is about 27 minutes, and the number of podcast programs that average 30 minutes or less per episode accounts for 62 percent of the total, it said. Most of the programs launched last year were in the society/culture and education categories, accounting for 30 percent of newly added programs in the year, it said.