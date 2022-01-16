The Dow on Friday closed lower dragged down by financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big US banks, which cast a shadow over the beginning of the earnings season.
The NASDAQ and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher.
Consumer discretionary stocks put pressure on the indices throughout the session, after morning data showed a decline in retail sales and a souring of consumer sentiment last month.
JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled after reporting weaker performance at its trading arm.
The bellwether lender also said that soaring inflation, the looming threat of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and trading revenues would challenge industry growth in coming months.
Along with JPMorgan, big decliners putting pressure on the Dow included financial stocks Goldman Sachs Group Inc, American Express Co and home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.
Photo: AFP
Citigroup Inc shares fell after it reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, while asset manager BlackRock Inc fell 2.2 percent after missing quarterly revenue expectations.
The S&P 500 bank subsector, which hit an intraday high in the previous session, closed down 1.7 percent. The sector has recently been outperforming the S&P as investors bet the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate hikes would boost bank profits.
“The bar was very high going into [JPMorgan] results. On the surface it was good but, under the hood, not so much,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities Inc in Los Angeles.
In the interest rate hiking cycle expected this year “positioning was very crowded on the long side” going into the earnings season, he said.
For consumer stock weakness, James pointed to “clearly disappointing” retail sales, which dropped 1.9 percent last month due to shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Separate data showed that soaring inflation hit US consumer sentiment this month, pushing it to its second-lowest level in a decade.
Retail sales and bank loan growth raised doubts about the economic outlook for this quarter and this year for Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Inc in Atlanta.
“The question is, does the economy have enough strength to get through the risk Omicron brings as fiscal and monetary stimulus is rolling off,” Buchanan said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.56 percent, to 35,911.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,662.85 and the NASDAQ Composite added 86.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to 14,893.75.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent while the Dow fell 0.88 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.28 percent.
At the end of the session, four out of 11 S&P sectors rose with energy leading gains.
An afternoon rally pushed the NASDAQ and the S&P to closing gains with help from rate-sensitive growth sectors, with technology closing up 0.89 percent and communications services adding 0.53 percent.
“There’s clearly some bargain hunting going on in technology today,” James said.
Analysts see S&P 500 companies earnings rising 23.1 percent in the fourth quarter, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System data from Refinitiv showed.
However, one bright spot in the bank sector on Friday was Wells Fargo & Co, which rallied after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit.
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
TENSE WAIT: While China is close to approving the deal, Germany might be worried that GlobalWafers is headquartered in Taiwan, the firm’s chairwoman said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) is close to clearing an important regulatory hurdle in its US$5.3 billion acquisition of German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has said that it is largely comfortable with the antitrust remedies proposed by the companies and could make a formal decision shortly, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. The deal still requires approval from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and those discussions are ongoing, the people said. GlobalWafers shares were up as