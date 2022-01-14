Shipping firms are scrambling to switch to other Chinese ports to avoid delays at the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, which suspended some trucking services after an outbreak of COVID-19, freight forwarders and experts have said.
Ships are also rerouting to Xiamen in the south, Bloomberg shipping data showed.
Those diversions are adding to a new wave of congestion facing China’s ports as an increasing number of cities deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Strict testing of workers and truckers ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of this month is further stressing already strained supply chains as the COVID-19 pandemic heads into its third year.
In the country’s technology hub of Shenzhen in the south, testing of residents and truckers to contain an outbreak meant that a line of ships has formed at the port, which caused the Shekou terminal to start restricting the acceptance of goods, meaning that from today, full containers can only be trucked in three days before vessels are due to arrive, the terminal operator said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the northern Chinese city of Tianjin ordered workers to take a half-day break for COVID-19 testing, as officials try to contain an outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Trucking capacity is estimated to be half of normal levels, and drivers are required to be tested daily before entering the port, said Alex Hersham, chief executive officer of digital freight forwarder Zencargo.
That outbreak has now spread to the port city of Dalian, with two people who traveled there from Tianjin confirmed to have the Omicron variant.
The influx of ships into Shanghai has delayed sailing schedules for container ships by about one week, freight forwarders said.
Those delays might ripple outward to already backlogged gateways in the US and Europe, they said.
“The port congestion issue will continue to impact restocking cycles this quarter, alongside the Omicron breakout and the impending Chinese [Lunar] New Year closures in China,” said Josh Brazil, vice president of supply chain insights at logistics intelligence firm project44.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
Samsung Electronics Co’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50 percent after chip prices stabilized and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes that the memory industry can emerge from its downturn. South Korea’s largest company posted operating income of 13.8 trillion won (US$11.46 billion) for the quarter ending last month, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. However, revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23 percent to 76 trillion won. The company’s stock climbed as much as 2 percent in morning trading in Seoul. Samsung and rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from
TRADE COMMISSION RULING: Google’s first import ban requires the company to halt some US-bound electronics over unlicenced use of Sonos audio technology Sonos Inc won a US trade agency ruling that limits the imports of some phones, laptops and speakers made overseas by Alphabet Inc’s Google because they infringe on patents for home audio technology. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the ban after affirming a judge’s findings that the devices were using Sonos’ patented inventions without permission. The US can veto the exclusion order on public-policy grounds, although that rarely happens. Otherwise, the ban takes effect in 60 days. Sonos’ victory is the first time Google has faced an import ban at the trade agency. Last year, it fended off a case