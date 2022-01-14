Shares of uPI surge on Taipei debut

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Shares of uPI Semiconductor Corp (力智電子) yesterday rose 35.82 percent on their debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The IC designing arm of Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) became the third company to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the main board this year.

Founded in 2005, uPI focuses on analogue and mixed-signal power management solutions, the company’s Web site says.

uPI Semiconductor Corp chief executive officer S.Y. Hsu, front row sixth left, company president Daniel Huang, seventh left, and other executives attend the company’s listing ceremony at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times

Its shares closed at NT$800, after reaching NT$808, far above its IPO price of NT$589, exchange data showed.

The TAIEX rose 0.33 percent yesterday.

Unique Satellite TV quoted uPI chairman S.Y. Hsu (許先越) as saying at a listing ceremony at the local bourse that the semiconductor industry is still facing a shortage of raw materials, which stems from structural imbalances between long-term demand and short-term supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the shortage is expected to ease in the second half of this year, certain raw materials would continue to see supply constraints until next year,” Hsu was quoted as saying.

Headquartered in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City (竹北), uPI counts power management ICs as its main source of revenue, accounting for 70 percent, with the remainder coming from metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors and smart power stage IC solutions.

The company reported record revenue of NT$5.95 billion (US$215.21 million) for last year, up 41.71 percent from NT$4.2 billion in 2020.

Net profit in the first three quarters of last year rose 147.49 percent to NT$805.97 million, from NT$325.66 million a year earlier, with gross margin of 41.76 percent and an operating margin of 22.55 percent, uPI said.

Earnings per share were NT$11.4, compared with NT$4.67 a year earlier, it said.

As of September last year, Asustek held a 33.8 percent stake in uPI, while United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) held 8.54 percent and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) owned 2.42 percent.