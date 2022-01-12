The combined revenue of the 960 companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month increased 10.77 percent year-on-year to NT$3.805 trillion (US$137.4 billion), the exchange said yesterday.
The exchange in a statement said that 643 firms reported revenue growth, while 317 reported a decline.
The combined revenue of listed firms last month grew 26.42 percent from December 2019, before COVID-19 was a factor, it added.
Photo: Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg
The highest revenue increases last month were reported in the transportation, energy minerals and electronic technology sectors, the exchange said.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the nation’s largest container shipping firm by fleet size, on Monday reported its second-highest monthly revenue of NT$52.23 billion for last month, up 112.47 percent year-on-year.
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest, posted record revenue last month of NT$35.11 billion, up 108.13 percent year-on-year, while Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運), the third-largest, posted NT$23.25 billion, up 107.17 percent year-on-year, the companies’ regulatory filings showed.
The industry continued to benefit from the imbalanced supply and demand dynamics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has boosted freight volumes and rates, the exchange said.
Firms in the energy minerals sector benefited from rising raw material prices for petrochemicals caused by higher crude oil prices, while firms in the electronic technology sector cited increased demand from office buildings and factories, as well rising prices of nickel and copper as factors behind their increased sales, the exchange said.
Meanwhile, rubber manufacturers, some electronics companies, and biotechnology and healthcare firms reported relatively large revenue declines last month, the exchange said.
Rubber manufacturers’ sales retreated last month due to fewer orders for gloves as the COVID-19 situation improved, while component shortages, transportation bottlenecks and a higher comparison base affected sales by electronics and biotechnology firms, it said.
Accumulated revenue for the 960 listed firms for the whole of last year was NT$38.165 trillion, up 15.19 percent year-on-year, the exchange said, adding that the increase from 2019 was 16.47 percent.
Shipping and transportation, iron and steel, and plastics firms reported the highest revenue increases last year, while the tourism sector underperformed as it continued to be affected by COVID-19 disease prevention measures, the exchange said.
