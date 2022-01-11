The South Korean won was Asia’s worst performer over the past six months, and technical indicators suggest the misery is not yet over.
The won dropped to a 17-month low last week, breaching a key support level. Other indicators, including the moving average convergence-divergence, suggest that the tech-dependent currency could slip further against the US dollar.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) could give traders more reason to sell the won on Friday if it disappoints the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc, who are calling for a third rate increase sooner than later.
With the Federal Reserve turning increasingly hawkish, a hike might still not be enough to stem the currency’s decline if the BOK signals a slowdown in policy normalization.
“It appears that won is being impacted by higher US yields as well as foreign equity outflows,” TD Securities head Asia and Europe emerging markets strategist Mitul Kotecha said in Singapore. “Pressure on tech stocks globally is also likely weighing on the currency. An absence of support from local exporters is keeping the door open to won downside.”
A global selloff at the start of the year is weighing on South Korea’s tech-dependent market, which suffered a net outflow of US$21 billion last year.
US Department of the Treasury 10-year yields have surged to their highest since April last year, denting sentiment for emerging-market assets. The US-dollar-won pair rose beyond 1,200.35 last week, its high of last year, to touch 1,203.90.
BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol has previously played down the need to match the pace of the Fed’s rate hikes, doubling down that domestic factors are more important considerations.
Any dovish rhetoric on Friday might help spur further won weakness, especially if investors react by paring back the 90 basis points of hikes they have priced in for the year.
A majority of economists expect the BOK to raise rates to 1.25 percent in the first quarter, although their views are split on whether the move would come on Friday or at the meeting next month.
The currency might find some respite near the end of the month. Local exporters who have accumulated a sizable amount of dollars might start selling ahead of the Lunar New Year, when companies exchange the greenback into the won to give employees, Woori Bank economist Min Gyeong-won said in Seoul.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might