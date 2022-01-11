Customers of a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange say they cannot withdraw money or tokens from the bourse, and at least seven have reported the matter to police.
Dozens of clients have been unable to make withdrawals from Coinsuper (幣成) since late November last year, based on a review of messages on the firm’s official Telegram chat.
Five customers said that they had filed police reports after withdrawals were apparently frozen, leaving them unable to retrieve about a combined US$55,000 of tokens and cash.
Photo: Reuters
The uproar around Coinsuper, backed by Pantera Capital, might fuel calls for broader regulatory oversight in Hong Kong.
The head of the territory’s securities watchdog in November 2020 said it would propose a licensing regime for all crypto-trading platforms, an approach rival financial hub Singapore is also pursuing.
Coinsuper executives did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
In response to an inquiry about the Coinsuper complaints, a Hong Kong police spokesperson said by e-mail that it is investigating one case where a person who bought cryptocurrency “via an investment company” was unable to withdraw her funds since last month.
In Coinsuper’s Telegram chat, the administrator stopped responding to queries about failed withdrawals in late November, then resurfaced in the past week to ask affected users to provide their e-mail addresses. Some clients said in interviews that there was no follow-up after doing so, and the administrator did not respond to messages from Bloomberg.
Coinsuper’s trading app remains operative, and the exchange handled around US$18.5 million of volume on Friday — down from a daily peak of US$1.3 billion in late 2019, according to crypto data firm Nomics.
Binance (幣安), the biggest crypto exchange, handled about US$51 billion of transactions over the same time period, Nomics data show.
Hong Kong uses a so-called “opt-in” regulatory regime for crypto exchanges, meaning they can apply to be regulated.
Stringent regulations mean it is “not very attractive” for platforms to pursue that route, said Joshua Chu (朱喬華), a consultant at ONC Lawyers (柯伍陳律師事務所) in Hong Kong.
The territory would likely move away from the opt-in model sometime this year, Chu said, adding that it is “not uncommon” for crypto exchanges to face problems including long withdrawal times, highlighting that regulation might be needed for issues that are technical in nature.
According to Chinese media reports, Coinsuper was founded in 2017 by Chinese tycoon Zhang Zhenxin (張振新), who died in 2019.
Karen Chen, who joined Coinsuper as CEO in early 2018 after working as a senior executive at UBS Group AG, said in an interview that she left the company in July 2019 for personal reasons
A partner at one of Coinsuper’s venture capital backers, who asked that he and his firm not be identified, said it has written off its entire about US$1 million investment.
About six to eight months ago, the firm lost contact with Coinsuper’s management and Chen stopped responding on WeChat, the person said.
Several employees left the company between July and last month, data from Hong Kong’s Companies Registry showed.
Pantera Capital, run by veteran Bitcoin investor Dan Morehead, did not return e-mails seeking comment. The firm invested in Coinsuper in its June 2018 Series A funding round. Pantera’s Web site still lists the crypto exchange among its investments.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might