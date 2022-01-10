Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO

Reddit Inc, a social media company that helped fuel last year’s meme stock frenzy, is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to go public as soon as March, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Reddit could be valued at as much as US$15 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The San Francisco-based firm was valued at US$10 billion by investors in a funding round led by Fidelity Management Inc last year. Other Reddit investors include Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), data provider PitchBook said.

Reddit Inc cofounder and executive chairman Alexis Ohanian speaks during an event in New York on Nov. 3 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Reddit’s plans are not final, and details including timing and valuation could still change, the people said.

Representatives for Reddit, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Reddit last month announced that it had confidentially submitted listing documents to the US Securities and Exchange Committee for an IPO.

It did not mention timing or advisers in a statement at the time.

Capital markets are off to a quiet start this year, after IPOs last year shattered records, with 491 listings on US exchanges raising more than US$169 billion, but delivering investor overall losses, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Shares of those firms, which do not include blank-check firms, have fallen about 12 percent from their IPO prices on a weighted average basis, the data showed.

Buyout firm TPG Inc is set to be the first big US IPO of the year. It set terms this week to raise as much as US$1.05 billion, with its shares expected to price on Wednesday and begin trading on Thursday.

Reddit, founded in 2005, saw a surge of interest last year after a forum on the Web site, WallStreetBets, jolted the stock market. The trading frenzy, driven largely by posts on the site, whipsawed the prices of GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.