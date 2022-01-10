The InvesTaiwan Service Center on Friday approved Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co’s (廣運機械工程) planned investment of NT$600 million (US$21.67 million) to construct new manufacturing facilities in New Taipei City’s Rueifang Industrial Park (瑞芳工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The investment comes as the factory automation and thermal solution service provider is seeking to meet robust demand from clients amid a global smart manufacturing and industrial automation trend, the ministry said.
The plan is part of Kenmec’s efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities and provide total solutions to Taiwanese and global clients, the ministry said, adding that its clients are in the electronics, plastics, chemicals, textile, food and cold chain logistics industries.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Kenmec would use the investment to install new production equipment and lines at the new manufacturing facilities, the ministry said, adding that the firm would also create 111 new jobs.
Kenmec, established in 1976, operates facilities in Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam.
It reported consolidated revenue of NT$4.08 billion last year, down 5.3 percent from NT$4.3 billion in 2020.
Kenmec was one of eight local companies that on Friday obtained the center’s permission to join the government’s three major programs under the Invest in Taiwan initiative, the ministry said.
The approved investments total NT$4.3 billion and come from Kenmec, as well as chemical materials supplier Kanto-PPC Inc (關東鑫林科技), Precision Chemtech Co (耀儒科技), Lasting Polyfoam Co (常宏保麗龍), Dr Oxford Biotech Factory Co (歐思佛生物科技) Yu-Ho Foods Co (裕賀食品) and others, the ministry said.
As of Friday, the center had approved 1,152 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.63 trillion through the three incentive programs launched in early 2019, the ministry said.
The investments are expected to generate 129,310 new jobs, it said, adding that 29 firms are awaiting approval.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
NO RELIEF: Most firms at a tech/auto forum did not see any improvement in the chip supply and demand balance before the middle of this year For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there is no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Nvidia Corp, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards selling for thousands of US dollars more than their retail prices, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Wednesday at the JP Morgan Tech/Auto Forum. Her comments led a string of presentations by other executives that similarly repeated their chip companies’ outlook for when supply and demand might