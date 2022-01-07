Banks in Hong Kong, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS Group AG, are once again tightening work rules at their offices and moving into split teams, as the detection of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 threatens a fifth wave of infections in the territory.
In a memo to staff yesterday, Goldman announced that it was moving to split teams with half working from home over the next two weeks as of Monday.
The policy is to be in effect until Jan. 21, according to a memo that was confirmed by a spokesman.
UBS asked all business functions in Hong Kong to revert to two split teams to alternate office work week by week, while Bank of America Corp “encouraged” staff to work at home until Jan. 24.
HSBC Holdings PLC is also limiting its office capacity to 50 percent of the employees from today.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Friday last week sent a missive to banks to tell them to allow employees to work from home and split staff into different teams, according to a correspondence seen by Bloomberg News. The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on the message earlier.
The measures come about seven months since business life largely returned to normal as Hong Kong’s fourth wave of infections subsided. The emergence of the Omicron variant is putting the territory’s COVID-zero strategy to the test after it detected the first local transmission in nearly seven months.
Officials on Wednesday ordered bars, gyms, swimming pools, nightclubs closed from today for two weeks and restaurants to end dine-in services at 6pm.
Wall Street banks have also backtracked on a push to refill office towers in the US, with Goldman and Citigroup Inc, among others, asking staff to work from home amid surging infections.
UBS also asked staff in Hong Kong to not go between floors to avoid potential cross contamination and to not interact socially outside the office with members of the alternate team, according to memo that was confirmed by a spokesman.
The policy, effective immediately, is to ensure the bank can continue operations in the event of an outbreak, it said.
All physical meetings are limited to a maximum of 12 people at the bank.
Goldman said that any staff that feels uncomfortable can work from home after coordinating with their manager.
Standard Chartered PLC told staff to work in split teams in Hong Kong.
“We’ve managed through multiple COVID-19 waves before so we know we can overcome this,” the bank said in a memo to its staff that was confirmed by a spokeswoman.
It urged employees to bring laptops home every day, and called on staff to avoid large-scale organized events and unnecessary social gatherings.
Hong Kong’s annual flagship Asian Financial Forum scheduled for Monday was also changed to all virtual from a hybrid physical event due to the latest tightened public health measures, the organizer announced late on Wednesday.
Frustration has been mounting among businesses in Hong Kong over its stringent quarantine rules, which require arrivals to stay at government facilities and hotels for as long three weeks.
Business groups in Hong Kong have said that it puts the territory’s status as a global financial hub at risk.
A fire at ASML Holding NV’s Berlin factory could affect major customers’ progress ramping up advanced technology as the factory produces key components used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. About 200m2 of the 32,000m2 factory in Berlin was affected by the fire, which broke out on Monday, amid a chip shortage, the Taipei-based market researcher said. The factory primarily makes optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks and mirror blocks, TrendForce said. Most of the key components for the EUV tools made at the factory are ordered by foundry companies, it said. ASML,
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, is to add about 20,000 advanced 12-inch wafers a month from local fabs starting this quarter, the firm said on Monday. The Hsinchu-based semiconductor company said it is expanding capacity at factories in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Italy to meet robust demand. With the additions, GlobalWafers expects its capacity to increase 10 to 15 percent, it said. A major portion of the new capacity would be available from the second half of this year, it said. “Taiwan is to be the first place to reach the goal, with [fabs in] Japan and South
METAVERSE ENTHUSIASM: Prior to the deal, Ennoconn worked with Google Cloud, its cloud computing services unit, offering high-performance computing and digital services Google has agreed to acquire a stake in Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), at a time when the global tech sector has set its sights on opportunities resulting from the metaverse concept. Ennoconn said in a statement on Tuesday that a board meeting decided to offer Google a 4.6 percent stake — the third-largest of an institutional investor — via private placement. Analysts have said that Ennoconn’s product line of servers and gadgets used for 5G applications, data centers and the Internet of Things leaves it well positioned to profit from the so-called
Delivery times for chips rose last month, signaling persistent component shortages that have hit growth for months in industries that span the economy. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by six days to about 25.8 weeks from November, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. Susquehanna recently changed the method it uses to calculate lead times, adding more data sources, and has revised its previous estimates based on the new system. “The