BMW concept vehicle adopts E Ink’s e-paper display

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole e-paper display maker, yesterday said that luxury automaker BMW AG has adopted its new e-paper display technology in its new concept vehicle at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That marks the first step in E Ink’s efforts to expand the use of its e-paper display technology to vehicles, a new frontier beyond existing applications from Amazon.com Inc e-readers, e-notes to electronic shelf labels installed by major hypermarkets.

Combining E Ink’s innovative and rugged digital paper with BMW’s intelligent design algorithms enables the exterior to change from black to white in a dynamic flow, the companies said in a statement.

BMW AG’s iX Flow prototype is displayed at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of E Ink Holdings Inc

The iX Flow uses E Ink Prism, a technology that has been adopted by architects to program the colors of building walls. Engineers from the two companies worked closely to create perfect color designs which align with the curves of the vehicle, the statement said.

Separately, LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達) yesterday said it is partnering with leading PC vendors, such as Acer Inc (宏碁), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Gigabyte Technology Co (技嘉) and Micro-Star International Co (微星科技), to demonstrate its AmLED technology applications during the CES show.

AmLED technology could also be applied to large automotive displays to satisfy integrated in-car information display and entertainment needs, AUO said in a statement.