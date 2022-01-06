Largan Precision Co (大立光), a major camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported that revenue last month increased to NT$4.5 billion (US$162.92 million) — the seventh consecutive month of increases — up 3.45 percent month-on-month, but down 8.33 percent year-on-year.
In terms of shipments, lenses for products of 10 megapixels or more made up the biggest portion at 50 to 60 percent, the company said in a statement.
Last quarter, revenue increased 8.97 percent to NT$13.05 billion from NT$11.98 billion in the third quarter. Revenue for the whole of last year declined for a second straight year to NT$46.96 billion, down 16 percent from NT$55.94 billion.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
“Last quarter’s revenue is largely in line with company expectations,” a Largan official said by telephone. “Compared with December, January could be a weaker month due to seasonal factors.”
Largan has set up a new subsidiary, Largan Industrial Optics Co (大根光學), to extend into the auto sector, especially electric vehicles, it said, without elaborating.
The company reportedly recruited a former executive from Lite-On Technology Corp’s (光寶科技) camera module unit to head the unit.
Separately, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) reported that revenue last month rose 6.27 percent month-on-month to NT$660.68 billion from NT$621.71 billion in November, beating company expectations.
On an annual basis, revenue last month fell 7.44 percent, from NT$713.78 billion a year earlier, the company added.
It marked the third-highest revenue in December in the company’s history, with all of its major product lines showing growth, Hon Hai said in a statement.
“As the main supply chains improved faster than expected, demand for smart consumer products continued to be robust,” Hon Hai said.
The growth momentum “also generated robust demand for computer products,” it added.
Emerging metaverse applications increased demand for cloud-based data storage and computing, which increased its server revenue to about NT$1 trillion for the whole of last year, Hon Hai said.
Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year surged 30.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$1.8 trillion, the second-highest in the company’s history. On an annual basis, revenue fell 8.69 percent.
Revenue for the whole of last year jumped 10.86 percent to NT$5.94 trillion, up from NT$5.36 trillion in 2020, exceeding company expectations and analysts’ forecasts, as smart consumer products showed the strongest growth, Hon Hai said.
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
The effect of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement on nonmember Taiwan could be limited, said Roy Chun Lee (李淳), senior deputy CEO of the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院). The RCEP is a free-trade agreement that was signed by the 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on Nov. 15, 2020. It is the largest trade bloc in the world. The deal took effect in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam on Saturday, and is
With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia — especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. Yet the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine. The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs across 2,000km to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland. It delivers 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe each year,
MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities