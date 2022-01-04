TSMC leads TAIEX on year’s first trades

MIXED PERFORMANCE: The Taipei exchange edged upward on the first trading day of the year thanks to the chipmaker, although most stocks moved downward

By Kao Shih-Ching / Staff reporter





The TAIEX edged up 0.28 percent to close at 18,270.51 points on the first trading session of the year, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電).

The benchmark index hit an intra-session high at 18,379.69 points after about 30 minutes of trading. It gradually slid to close at a record-high 18,270.51 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Turnover totaled NT$325.128 billion (US$11.77 billion) on the main board, up 23.5 percent from NT$263.167 billion on Thursday, the last trading session of last year, the data showed.

A man uses his mobile phone while standing in front of an electronic stock board at a securities firm in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth consecutive session at NT$15.52 billion, while local securities investment and trust companies sold a net NT$120 million in local shares yesterday, the data showed.

The main board’s performance was mixed, with stocks in plastics, semiconductors, electronics, vehicles, information services and trade trending upward, while container shipping stocks declined.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was the most actively traded stock, with a turnover of NT$46.25 billion. The stock gained 2.6 percent to end at NT$631.

Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the nation’s largest container shipper by fleet size, was in second place, with a turnover of NT$25.83 billion, twice the turnover of NT$12.3 billion of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the third-most actively traded stock, the exchange’s data showed.

However, Evergreen shares fell 2.11 percent to NT$139.5 and Yang Ming dropped 5.37 percent to NT$114.5, affected by news that the US Federal Maritime Commission on Thursday initiated an investigation into the charging of container detention fees by Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運).

Wan Hai, the nation’s third-largest container shipper, fell 5.54 percent to NT$187.5.

In terms of trading volume, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) was the most actively traded stock, with 224 million shares changing hands, followed by CMC Magnetics Corp (中環) with 197 million shares and Evergreen Marine with 187 million shares, the data showed.

Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co (華南投顧) chairman David Chu (儲祥生) said the TAIEX was mainly supported by strong buying of TSMC shares, while the number of companies whose share price dipped outnumbered those of companies whose share prices rose.

“This is an unbalanced structure,” Chu said, adding that it would be a healthier market if every section could gain.