The InvesTaiwan Service Center yesterday approved an application by Sigurd Microelectronics Corp (矽格) to invest NT$4 billion (US$144.5 million) to expand smart production lines at its plants in Hsinchu County’s Jhudong (竹東) and Hukou (湖口) townships, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The investment by Sigurd, which provides semiconductor back-end manufacturing services, comes as more semiconductor companies are expanding production capacity to meet increasing demand.
‘DRIVING FORCE’
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“The COVID-19-pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy and the development of new technology applications are a key driving force behind the business growth of global chip packaging and testing service providers,” the ministry said in a statement.
Sigurd is to install more smart production lines to test chips or modules used in 5G applications, artificial intelligence devices, network products and automotive electronics, the ministry said.
The company’s subsidiary, Sigurd UTC Corp (矽格聯測), in October gained the center’s permission to invest NT$2.9 billion to add clean rooms and expand smart production lines at its plants in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區).
Thanks to sales contributions from its subsidiary, Sigurd Microelectronics reported consolidated revenue of NT$15.16 billion for the first 11 months of this year, up 35.16 percent from a year earlier.
Sigurd was one of eight local companies that yesterday obtained the center’s permission to join the government’s three major programs under the Invest in Taiwan initiative, the ministry said.
The companies, which include Wus Printed Circuit Co (楠梓電子), Forming Bicycles Parts Co (鋒明興業) and SCI Pharmtech Inc (旭富製藥), are to invest a combined NT$9.7 billion, the ministry said.
As of yesterday, the center had approved 1,134 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.62 trillion through the three incentive programs launched in early 2019, the ministry said.
The investments pledged so far are expected to generate 128,635 jobs, it said.
Another 51 firms are awaiting approval to invest, it added.
