Apple Inc was ordered by the Dutch antitrust authority to allow dating apps to use other payment systems or face a fine of up to 50 million euros (US$56.6 million).
Apple imposes “unreasonable conditions” by not allowing a free choice for app payments besides Apple’s in-app purchases, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said in a news release.
The company must make changes by Jan. 15 or face a fine of 5 million euros per week, up to a maximum of 50 million euros.
The iPhone maker’s refusal to let app developers steer customers to other ways of paying has been targeted by lawsuits and antitrust investigations across the world. Apple charges a commission of as much as 30 percent on some app subscriptions, although the US firm last year reduced the fees for smaller developers.
In September, Apple was ordered by a US district judge to give developers the option of bypassing its commission on in-app purchases, including letting iOS apps use “buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing methods” other than Apple’s payment system. Apple earlier this month won a reprieve to the ruling.
The EU also stepped up a case over payment curbs earlier this year and the UK is also looking at in-app purchase rules.
“Some app providers are dependent on Apple’s App Store, and Apple takes advantage of that dependency,” said Martijn Snoep, head of the Dutch authority. “Apple needs to take seriously the interests of app providers too, and set reasonable conditions.”
Apple disagrees with the court order and has filed a legal challenge, the company said in an e-mailed statement.
