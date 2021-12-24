Union Bank of the Philippines is to buy Citigroup Inc’s consumer banking assets in the Southeast Asian country for a cash consideration plus a premium of 45.3 billion pesos (US$905 million).
The deal covers the US firm’s local credit card, unsecured lending, deposit and investment businesses, as well as Citicorp Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Philippines Inc, Citigroup and the Philippine lender said in separate statements yesterday.
About 1,750 employees are expected to transfer to the new owner, they said.
The transaction is expected to conclude in the second half of next year.
Under chief executive officer Jane Fraser, Citigroup is divesting consumer banking businesses in certain markets as it seeks to reshape itself around more profitable units, such as investment banking, while focusing its wealth franchise around hubs in Hong Kong, London, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
“We are delivering on our renewed strategy, focusing resources in areas where our global network positions us to deliver optimal growth and returns,” Citibank Asia Pacific CEO Peter Babej said in the statement.
The sale of the Philippine assets had drawn bids from other financial institutions, including BDO Unibank, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Bank of the Philippine Islands, Bloomberg reported in October.
Union Bank was selected following an extensive and competitive auction process, Citigroup said.
Citigroup ultimately plans to exit retail-banking operations in Taiwan, Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, although the lender would continue to serve corporations and private-banking clients in markets that it is otherwise leaving.
Union Bank would raise additional capital of as much as 40 billion pesos through a rights offering to help fund the acquisition, it said.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The