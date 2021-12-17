China Fortune Land Development Co (華夏幸福) said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave US$313 million for investment, casting a shadow over the profit outlook of the debt-laden developer.
Fortune Land has “lost contact” with China Create Capital Ltd (中創資本), a British Virgin Islands-registered firm to which it handed more than US$313 million in 2018 in hopes of receiving an annual return of 7 to 10 percent through next year, it said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse late on Wednesday.
The Beijing-based developer has reported the matter to the local police, it said, adding that it remains unclear how it would affect current and future earnings.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Fortune Land is among a growing list of Chinese developers that are embroiled in a debt crisis following Beijing’s deleveraging campaign aimed at defusing financial risks and making housing more affordable.
The company in March defaulted on a US$530 million bond, becoming China’s first real-estate firm to post a repayment failure since Beijing tightened controls of the debt-burdened sector last year.
Fortune Land said in the exchange filing that one of its offshore units in 2018 signed an agreement to entrust a company called Wingskengo Ltd to provide wealth management services for the developer, helping it buy fixed-income products.
As instructed by Wingskengo, Fortune Land transferred US$313 million to China Create Capital for wealth management, the filing said.
Fortune Land said it has booked the sum as part of its non-current financial assets, and the fair value has yet to be adjusted.
Shanghai-listed shares of Fortune Land were down slightly morning yesterday. Its US dollar bond prices have plunged since its default and are at distressed levels of about US$0.3 on the dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Facebook’s parent firm on Thursday opened its Horizon Worlds virtual-reality (VR) platform to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future Internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to VR headsets. However, headset-wearing users in the US and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year, a testing version of