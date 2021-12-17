US$313 million from Chinese developer disappears

Bloomberg





China Fortune Land Development Co (華夏幸福) said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave US$313 million for investment, casting a shadow over the profit outlook of the debt-laden developer.

Fortune Land has “lost contact” with China Create Capital Ltd (中創資本), a British Virgin Islands-registered firm to which it handed more than US$313 million in 2018 in hopes of receiving an annual return of 7 to 10 percent through next year, it said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse late on Wednesday.

The Beijing-based developer has reported the matter to the local police, it said, adding that it remains unclear how it would affect current and future earnings.

A worker is pictured on a construction site in Changzhou, China, on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

Fortune Land is among a growing list of Chinese developers that are embroiled in a debt crisis following Beijing’s deleveraging campaign aimed at defusing financial risks and making housing more affordable.

The company in March defaulted on a US$530 million bond, becoming China’s first real-estate firm to post a repayment failure since Beijing tightened controls of the debt-burdened sector last year.

Fortune Land said in the exchange filing that one of its offshore units in 2018 signed an agreement to entrust a company called Wingskengo Ltd to provide wealth management services for the developer, helping it buy fixed-income products.

As instructed by Wingskengo, Fortune Land transferred US$313 million to China Create Capital for wealth management, the filing said.

Fortune Land said it has booked the sum as part of its non-current financial assets, and the fair value has yet to be adjusted.

Shanghai-listed shares of Fortune Land were down slightly morning yesterday. Its US dollar bond prices have plunged since its default and are at distressed levels of about US$0.3 on the dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.