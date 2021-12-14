Hotels eye upturn in business ahead of Lunar New Year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Major hotels are eyeing an upturn in business ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday as a stabilized domestic COVID-19 situation gives companies and people confidence to plan year-end banquets and parties.

More than 60 percent of companies aim to hold year-end banquets to express their gratitude to their employees, boding well for hotels and banquet facilities, a survey by 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行) showed on Friday.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際), which owns the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮), said it is to benefit from small banquets and parties as companies have resumed meetings and gatherings.

The hotel chain posted NT$157 million (US$5.65 million) in revenue for last month, up 17 percent from October, but down 23 percent year-on-year.

However, business might bounce back to levels previously seen in December, supported by a boom in domestic tourism and government-backed stimulus measures, FDC said.

Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華國際酒店集團) said its banquet facilities are almost fully booked on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 29.

The company reported NT$452 million in revenue for last month, a 27.68 percent increase from October, but a 5.92 percent retreat from a year earlier.

The Landis Taipei (台北亞都麗緻飯店) said it has received reservations for 85 percent of its dining capacity for year-end banquets, Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) said bookings for its buffet and Chinese restaurants had reached 80 percent, while Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) said its banquet facilities are fully booked at the weekends and 80 percent booked on weekdays.