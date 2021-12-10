Gold consumption in India would probably be the best in at least a decade in this quarter, as buyers stocked up for festivals last month and the peak wedding period that followed, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
Indians buy gold ornaments to wear and gift during weddings as the precious metal is considered auspicious, and a bringer of luck and prosperity. People were also encouraged to flock to jewelry shops by a recovery in consumer confidence as the Indian economy gradually emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Weddings have come back in a big way. Almost every day there are weddings,” WGC India head P.R. Somasundaram said in an interview.
Photo: Bloomberg
Imports have been larger this year, and prospects for overseas purchases remain positive as jewelry manufacturing continues to be very high, he said, adding that “as of now, it appears we will have another strong quarter of imports and demand.”
The outlook for consumption next year remains strong unless there is another wave of COVID-19 in the country, he said.
With very little mining and modest levels of recycling, India is heavily reliant on bullion imports to meet domestic demand.
About one-third of the imports are in the form of gold ore for processing by the country’s 32 refineries, which face challenges sourcing the ore as most do not have assured suppliers and often rely on aggregators, Somasundaram said.
Gold prices have steadied as investors weighed easing concerns over the severity of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 against an uptick in geopolitical tensions, with gold futures for February next year delivery rising by US$0.8 to US$1,785.50 an ounce on Wednesday.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase