AIRLINES

EasyJet narrows losses

British airline EasyJet PLC yesterday posted narrowing annual losses as air travel reopened, but said that it was “too soon” to assess the effects of the fallout of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 on the sector. “However, we have prepared ourselves for periods of uncertainty such as this,” EasyJet said in a results statement. The airline posted a pretax loss of ￡1.14 billion (US$1.52 billion) for the year through September. There had been “some softening of trading” in the current quarter, but next year would see “a return to near pre-pandemic” capacity levels as people take long-awaited summer holidays, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Costs to trigger price hikes

Half of businesses expect to increase their prices in response to rising wage costs and supply-chain difficulties, a survey conducted by Lloyds Bank found. Acute labor shortages persisted into last month, the results showed. One-quarter of companies expect to increase wages by 3 percent or more in the next year in an effort to retain and attract workers, it showed. The findings are likely to fuel expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates as early as this month. Inflation is running at double the 2 percent target, largely due to surging energy prices.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Huobi picks city-state base

Huobi Group (火幣), the operator of China’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has picked Singapore as its regional headquarters, while choosing to have another location for Europe, company cofounder Du Jun (杜均) said. Singapore became the company’s new base after it shifted focus outside its original home of Beijing, Du said. He has been based in the city-state since he returned to Huobi at the end of last year. The firm is planning to set up another regional headquarters in either France or the UK in 2023, he said.

CHINA

Plan urges safer data flow

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called for improved cross-border security management of big data, in a five-year plan published yesterday. The plan comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology. It contains six key tasks, including improving the “marketization” of data, improving computing power and playing a leading role in developing global technology standards. It also called for enhanced management of cross-border data flows and more support for open-source initiatives. By the end of 2025, the scale of China’s big data industry is to exceed 3 trillion yuan (US$470.9 billion), the ministry said.

INSURERS

Syn Mun Kong stake for sale

The controlling shareholders of Thai insurer Syn Mun Kong Insurance PCL are exploring the sale of a majority stake in the firm and have picked several strategic players to advance into the next round of bidding, people familiar with the matter said. Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Liberty Mutual Group are among those selected to advance, they said. Syn Mun Kong is working with an adviser on the deal, which could be valued at about US$200 million, they said. The sale could include a fresh investment of about US$100 million, they added. Founded in 1951, the Bangkok-based insurer offers auto, health, accident and travel insurance, among others.