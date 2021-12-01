AIRLINES
EasyJet narrows losses
British airline EasyJet PLC yesterday posted narrowing annual losses as air travel reopened, but said that it was “too soon” to assess the effects of the fallout of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 on the sector. “However, we have prepared ourselves for periods of uncertainty such as this,” EasyJet said in a results statement. The airline posted a pretax loss of ￡1.14 billion (US$1.52 billion) for the year through September. There had been “some softening of trading” in the current quarter, but next year would see “a return to near pre-pandemic” capacity levels as people take long-awaited summer holidays, it said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Costs to trigger price hikes
Half of businesses expect to increase their prices in response to rising wage costs and supply-chain difficulties, a survey conducted by Lloyds Bank found. Acute labor shortages persisted into last month, the results showed. One-quarter of companies expect to increase wages by 3 percent or more in the next year in an effort to retain and attract workers, it showed. The findings are likely to fuel expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates as early as this month. Inflation is running at double the 2 percent target, largely due to surging energy prices.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Huobi picks city-state base
Huobi Group (火幣), the operator of China’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has picked Singapore as its regional headquarters, while choosing to have another location for Europe, company cofounder Du Jun (杜均) said. Singapore became the company’s new base after it shifted focus outside its original home of Beijing, Du said. He has been based in the city-state since he returned to Huobi at the end of last year. The firm is planning to set up another regional headquarters in either France or the UK in 2023, he said.
CHINA
Plan urges safer data flow
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called for improved cross-border security management of big data, in a five-year plan published yesterday. The plan comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology. It contains six key tasks, including improving the “marketization” of data, improving computing power and playing a leading role in developing global technology standards. It also called for enhanced management of cross-border data flows and more support for open-source initiatives. By the end of 2025, the scale of China’s big data industry is to exceed 3 trillion yuan (US$470.9 billion), the ministry said.
INSURERS
Syn Mun Kong stake for sale
The controlling shareholders of Thai insurer Syn Mun Kong Insurance PCL are exploring the sale of a majority stake in the firm and have picked several strategic players to advance into the next round of bidding, people familiar with the matter said. Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Liberty Mutual Group are among those selected to advance, they said. Syn Mun Kong is working with an adviser on the deal, which could be valued at about US$200 million, they said. The sale could include a fresh investment of about US$100 million, they added. Founded in 1951, the Bangkok-based insurer offers auto, health, accident and travel insurance, among others.
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Tuesday quipped that his company is likely to outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), while reiterating the bank’s commitment to the country in wide-ranging comments that also touched on Taiwan, free speech and former US president Donald Trump. “We hope to be there [in China] for a long time,” Dimon told a panel discussion at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. Relaying a “joke” he made during a recent visit to Hong Kong, he said “The communist party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said it would impose a property hoarding tax as it is seeking to contain speculation in the real-estate market, calling recent price increases “abnormal.” The announcement came in support of the Ministry of Finance’s call for local governments to levy a high tax rate on people with more than one property. Ministry officials on Tuesday discussed strategies to rein in speculation with the nation’s six special municipalities, as well as the Hsinchu city and county governments. About 84,000 out of 1.06 million housing units in Kaohsiung are not residential property, the city government said in a
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
BOOST EXPECTED: Higher market prices would offset effects of the industry’s transition to more climate-friendly production methods, a company official said China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) expects steel demand to increase on the back of governments around the world subsidizing infrastructure construction amid a stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, CSC chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟) told an investors’ meeting yesterday. “After getting through the hard times, I foresee at least one year, very possibly two years, of strong steel market,” Wong said. Calling a dip in steel prices a “short respite for the market,” Wong said that it would likely bounce back early next year on the back of mild winter temperatures around the world allowing construction activity. Despite COVID-19 spikes in some regions and increased