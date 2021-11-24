Italy fines Amazon, Apple over antitrust breaches

AFP, ROME





Italy’s competition watchdog yesterday imposed fines totaling 200 million euros (US$225 million) on US tech giants Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc for restrictions that penalized sellers of Apple and Beats products.

It ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and Amazon 68.7 million euros over a deal that had “barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner.”

Apple denied any wrongdoing and said it plans to appeal against the fine.

“To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold,” it said.

An Amazon representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

Separately, a consortium of US unions on Monday called for Amazon’s buyout of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant’s growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.

“Amazon’s influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger,” said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents about 4 million workers.

The group called on the US Federal Trade Commission to block the takeover, which was announced in May.

Amazon has offered US$8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, The Silence of the Lambs, Robocop, Basic Instinct, Raging Bull and Thelma & Louise, as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo and Vikings.

The commission and many US states have launched investigations and lawsuits against Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook Inc, which they accuse of abusing their dominant position in their own markets, from social networks to digital advertising and online commerce.

