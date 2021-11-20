Investments favored over pension funds: survey

Taiwanese have reduced their plans to depend on pension funds as their main source of retirement income, and assign more importance to savings and wealth management tools, a survey by the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said.

The Taipei-based think tank arrived at the findings after surveying people aged 25 and older regarding their financial income, retirement readiness, wealth management preference and return expectations.

A total of 69.4 percent of the respondents cite savings as their planned main source of income for retirement, followed by investment gains at 52.9 percent and government pension funds at 51.7 percent, the survey said.

The findings ran counter past surveys in which pension funds played the most important role for both retirees and employed people, it said.

CIER attributed the attitude change to lingering concern over potential pension reforms, uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rally in the TAIEX.

The local bourse has seen the daily turnover spiking for the past two years, reflecting a large increase in investment interest and the number of participants, the institute said.

Data from the central bank lend support to the observation as the number of securities accounts have been break records as individual players comprise the bulk of daily trading.

Excessive liquidity and extremely low interest rates around the world are encouraging securities investment and boosting financial asset prices, analysts said.

Stocks have gained popularity as wealth management tool, while unit-linked insurance policies have lost appeal, especially among young people, the survey said, adding that the shift has much to do with the retirement timing.

Wealth management experts have said that young people can afford to explore risky investment strategies in the pursuit of wealth, whereas retirees should look to safer strategies to avoid irreparable capital losses.

Additionally, exchange traded funds (ETF) have picked up weight as investment options, from 1.96 percent in 2017 to 37.6 percent this year among employed people, and from 1.44 percent to 29.3 percent among retirees, the survey said.

The finding suggests more room of growth for ETF products, it said.

CIER advised policymakers to introduce an open platform that allows people to select wealth management products on their own to meet their expectations for retirement.

People should be given more discretion in planning their portfolios, as some are expecting higher returns and are willing to shoulder larger risks, the institute said, adding that existing pension funds are insufficient to support a decent living or defend inflation and longevity.

The government could help reduce risks by sponsoring classes on wealth management and asset allocations, it said.