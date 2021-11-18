Activision Blizzard Inc chief executive officer Bobby Kotick on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure.
A walkout and a call for Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that said he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
About 150 workers took part in a walkout at the California company, joined by colleagues who halted working remotely in solidarity, posts shared at an Activision Blizzard workers alliance account on Twitter showed.
Photo: AFP
“It’s past time for Bobby to step down,” the @ABetterABK account wrote on Twitter.
The Activision Blizzard board voiced support for Kotick’s leadership in a message responding to recent stories in the media.
“The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention,” it said in a post on the company’s Web site.
An Activision spokesperson said that the Wall Street Journal story presented a “misleading” view of the company and its CEO.
“Instances of sexual misconduct that were brought to his attention were acted upon,” the spokesperson told reporters. “At Mr Kotick’s direction, we have made significant improvements, including a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct.”
The California-based maker of Call of Duty has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.
Kotick wrote in a release that the article on Tuesday “paints an inaccurate” image of him.
“Anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important this is to me,” Kotick said in the release.
Activision early this month said it was delaying sequels to its hit Diablo and Overwatch franchises as it deals with upheaval due to workplace conditions.
“In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of individuals across the company,” Activision chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said on an earnings call. “As we have worked with new leadership at Blizzard, and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential.”
The company recently announced measures intended to strengthen protections against harassment.
Kotick has apologized and asked the board to slash his pay to the California legal minimum of US$62,500 until the panel “has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals.”
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the